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English NewsBooksQuote Of The Day | JM Power Explains Why Action Is The Key To Success

Quote Of The Day | JM Power Explains Why Action Is The Key To Success

J.M. Power's quote reminds us that dreams become reality only through action. Success begins when you stop wishing, wake up, take responsibility and work consistently towards your goals.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • J.M. Power's quote urges action over wishful thinking for dreams.
  • Quote's origin remains unknown, widely circulated in motivational contexts.

J.M. Power is widely credited with several motivational quotes that have inspired people to pursue their goals with determination and discipline. Although little verified biographical information is publicly available about the individual, the quote attributed to J.M. Power has become popular in self-improvement circles, encouraging people to move beyond wishful thinking and take practical action. His words continue to resonate with entrepreneurs, students and professionals who believe that success begins with personal responsibility and consistent effort.

Quote And Meaning

"If you want to make your dreams come true, the first thing you have to do is wake up." – J.M. Power

This quote highlights the importance of action over mere imagination. Dreams and ambitions are valuable, but they remain fantasies unless supported by hard work, discipline and perseverance. "Wake up" is not just a literal reference to getting out of bed—it symbolises becoming aware of reality, embracing responsibility and taking the first step towards achieving one's goals.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Why Sundar Pichai Believes Failure Is A Badge Of Honour

The message reminds us that success is rarely accidental. Whether the dream is to build a career, start a business or master a skill, progress begins with a conscious decision to act. Instead of waiting for the perfect opportunity, the quote encourages individuals to create opportunities through dedication, planning and consistent effort. It serves as a powerful reminder that determination, rather than wishful thinking, is what turns aspirations into achievements.

When And Where Was It Said?

There is no verified historical record confirming when or where J.M. Power first said or published this quote. It has been widely circulated for decades in motivational books, speeches, calendars, and online collections of inspirational sayings. Because no reliable primary source has been identified, the exact occasion of its origin remains unknown.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding its first appearance, the quote has gained lasting popularity because of its universal message: dreams become reality only when people wake up, take responsibility, and put in the effort required to achieve them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is J.M. Power?

J.M. Power is widely credited with several motivational quotes. However, little verified biographical information about the individual is publicly available.

What is the meaning behind J.M. Power's quote?

The quote emphasizes taking action over mere imagination. 'Wake up' symbolizes embracing responsibility and starting work towards goals, requiring discipline and effort.

When and where did J.M. Power first say this quote?

There is no verified historical record confirming when or where the quote was first said or published. Its exact origin remains unknown.

Published at : 22 Jul 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
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J.M. Power
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