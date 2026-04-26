'Kundlis Didn’t Match': Indira Gandhi Arranged Ameesha Patel’s Parents’ Marriage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ameesha Patel revealed Indira Gandhi visited her after birth.

Her grandfather was mentored by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Indira Gandhi was close to Patel's grandfather.

Gandhi arranged Ameesha Patel's parents' wedding.

Actor Ameesha Patel often makes headlines for one reason or another. While she may not be very active in films, she stays in the news due to her statements or bold photos. This time, however, she grabbed attention for a surprising revelation. In a recent interview, she spoke about her family’s connection with Indira Gandhi, revealing that the former Prime Minister was the first person to visit her after her birth.

Ameesha Patel’s Family Connection

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha spoke openly about her films, rejections, and career. During the same interview, she also discussed her family’s close ties with former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, stating that the relationship was both personal and political.

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Jawaharlal Nehru Was Her Grandfather’s Mentor

When asked whether Indira Gandhi was the first person to meet her after her birth, Ameesha confirmed it. Speaking about her connection with the Gandhi family, she said, “My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, was a lawyer who later entered politics. From his childhood, his mentor was former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He initially joined the Communist Party and later became a part of the Congress.”

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Relations With Indira Gandhi

She further shared, “When my grandfather joined Congress, he became very close to Indira Gandhi. He served as her chief advisor, treasurer of the Congress, and even as party president. There was hardly any major political move that Indira Gandhi made without discussing it with him or taking his opinion. He also raised funds for several chief ministers. Our family was deeply involved in politics.”

Indira Gandhi Arranged Her Parents’ Marriage

Ameesha also revealed that Indira Gandhi played a role in arranging her parents’ marriage. She said, “Indira Gandhi got my parents married. Their horoscopes didn’t match, so they asked her for an auspicious date. Based on her availability, my parents fixed their wedding. Our connection with her runs very deep. In fact, my grandfather also built the Nehru Planetarium.”

She concluded by expressing gratitude towards the Congress, saying her grandfather shared a strong professional relationship with Indira Gandhi.

Parents’ Wedding

Earlier, on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Ameesha had shared similar details. She revealed, “My grandfather asked Indira Gandhi about her availability, and she suggested July 4. The Taj Mahal Palace in South Bombay’s Colaba was booked for that date, and my parents got married there. When I was born on June 9, 1975, she was the first person to visit me in the hospital.”