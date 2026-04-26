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HomeEntertainment'Kundlis Didn’t Match': Indira Gandhi Arranged Ameesha Patel’s Parents’ Marriage

'Kundlis Didn’t Match': Indira Gandhi Arranged Ameesha Patel’s Parents’ Marriage

Ameesha Patel revealed her family’s deep ties with Indira Gandhi, sharing that the former PM arranged her parents’ wedding and was the first to visit her after birth, sparking fresh buzz.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ameesha Patel revealed Indira Gandhi visited her after birth.
  • Her grandfather was mentored by Jawaharlal Nehru.
  • Indira Gandhi was close to Patel's grandfather.
  • Gandhi arranged Ameesha Patel's parents' wedding.

Actor Ameesha Patel often makes headlines for one reason or another. While she may not be very active in films, she stays in the news due to her statements or bold photos. This time, however, she grabbed attention for a surprising revelation. In a recent interview, she spoke about her family’s connection with Indira Gandhi, revealing that the former Prime Minister was the first person to visit her after her birth.

Ameesha Patel’s Family Connection 

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha spoke openly about her films, rejections, and career. During the same interview, she also discussed her family’s close ties with former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, stating that the relationship was both personal and political.

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Jawaharlal Nehru Was Her Grandfather’s Mentor

When asked whether Indira Gandhi was the first person to meet her after her birth, Ameesha confirmed it. Speaking about her connection with the Gandhi family, she said, “My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, was a lawyer who later entered politics. From his childhood, his mentor was former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He initially joined the Communist Party and later became a part of the Congress.”

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Relations With Indira Gandhi

She further shared, “When my grandfather joined Congress, he became very close to Indira Gandhi. He served as her chief advisor, treasurer of the Congress, and even as party president. There was hardly any major political move that Indira Gandhi made without discussing it with him or taking his opinion. He also raised funds for several chief ministers. Our family was deeply involved in politics.”

Indira Gandhi Arranged Her Parents’ Marriage

Ameesha also revealed that Indira Gandhi played a role in arranging her parents’ marriage. She said, “Indira Gandhi got my parents married. Their horoscopes didn’t match, so they asked her for an auspicious date. Based on her availability, my parents fixed their wedding. Our connection with her runs very deep. In fact, my grandfather also built the Nehru Planetarium.”

She concluded by expressing gratitude towards the Congress, saying her grandfather shared a strong professional relationship with Indira Gandhi.

Parents’ Wedding 

Earlier, on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Ameesha had shared similar details. She revealed, “My grandfather asked Indira Gandhi about her availability, and she suggested July 4. The Taj Mahal Palace in South Bombay’s Colaba was booked for that date, and my parents got married there. When I was born on June 9, 1975, she was the first person to visit me in the hospital.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What surprising revelation did Ameesha Patel make recently?

Ameesha Patel revealed her family's deep connection with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She shared that Indira Gandhi was the first person to visit her after her birth.

What was the nature of Ameesha Patel's family's relationship with the Gandhi family?

Ameesha Patel's grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, was a close political associate of Jawaharlal Nehru and later served as chief advisor and treasurer to Indira Gandhi.

Did Indira Gandhi play a role in Ameesha Patel's parents' marriage?

Yes, Indira Gandhi helped arrange Ameesha Patel's parents' wedding. She suggested a date based on horoscope compatibility and her own availability.

What is another significant project linked to Ameesha Patel's family and the Gandhi legacy?

Ameesha Patel mentioned that her grandfather was instrumental in building the Nehru Planetarium, highlighting their family's involvement in projects connected to the Gandhi legacy.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indira Gandhi Ameesha Patel Ameesha Patel Relationships Ameesha Patel Family
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