Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amit Shah challenged Opposition to debate student protests in Parliament.

He proposed 24-hour discussion, offering detailed reply on Thursday.

Opposition demands Shah explain police action, resisting formal debate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday challenged the Opposition to allow Parliament to function and take up a discussion on the student protests and the police response, offering to give a detailed reply after hearing the debate. Shah's remarks came amid a continuing confrontation between the government and Opposition parties, who have been demanding that the Home Minister directly address allegations surrounding police action against protesting students.

The Opposition has repeatedly disrupted proceedings over the issue, while the government has maintained that the matter should be discussed according to parliamentary rules.

Shah Proposes 24-Hour Window For Discussion

Shah said the government was prepared to begin the discussion at 3 pm on Wednesday and continue it into Thursday, when he would respond to the points raised by MPs.

"Let's start the debate from 3 pm today. I will sit in the House and will give a detailed reply at 3 pm on Thursday," he said.

The Home Minister also rejected the demand for a separate statement before a debate, arguing that parliamentary procedure requires the matter to be taken up through an established discussion.

"There are rules of discussion in Parliament. I can't just give a statement on such a crucial issue. Let the debate happen and I will give a detailed response," he added.

Shah said he was prepared to answer the questions raised by Opposition MPs but insisted that the House must first be allowed to conduct its proceedings.

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Home Minister Rejects 'Bhagoda' Charge

The Home Minister also responded to Opposition members who had accused him of avoiding Parliament and referred to him as "bhagoda".

Shah disputed claims that he had stayed away from the legislature, saying his presence in Parliament had continued despite the disruptions.

"I am here every day in my chamber. I don't go inside the House as Opposition is not letting it function."

His response came as Opposition parties stepped up their campaign demanding that Shah explain the police action against students and address questions about who authorised the use of force.

'Govt Has Nothing To Hide', Says Shah

Shah expanded on his proposal, saying the government was ready for an extended discussion and would respond to the issues raised by MPs.

He said, "From 3:00 PM today until 3:00 PM tomorrow, we are ready for all kinds of discussion. I will sit in the House myself, listen to everyone, and answer everything. The government has nothing to hide. I will also discuss why you didn't want a discussion. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government under PM Modi's leadership is ready to discuss everything."



"Just let the Parliament function. Today, through the channels, I want to tell the opposition to give a letter to the Speaker by 2:00 PM. We will start the discussion from 3:00 PM, and by 3:00 PM tomorrow, I will give answers to everything. Rules and methods have been made for discussion in Parliament. Now someone tells me to give a statement - such a serious," Amit Shah said.

The proposal comes as the government and Opposition remain locked in a prolonged disagreement over how the student protest issue should be addressed inside Parliament.

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Opposition Targets Shah Over Police Action

The dispute centres on the police response to students protesting in Delhi on July 20. Opposition leaders, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have demanded that Shah clarify who authorised the use of force against the demonstrators.

The Opposition has specifically sought answers over allegations involving the use of pellet guns during the crackdown, while the government has maintained that the matter should be addressed through parliamentary debate.

Earlier on Wednesday, Opposition leaders demonstrated outside Parliament and raised slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer).

The protests focused on allegations of excessive police force against students in Delhi and other states, adding to the broader political confrontation surrounding student unrest linked to the NEET paper leak and subsequent police action.