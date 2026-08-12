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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesInfluencer Faces Backlash For Shooting Reel Inside Taj Mahal, Internet Says ‘Rules Should Be Same For Everyone’

Influencer Faces Backlash For Shooting Reel Inside Taj Mahal, Internet Says ‘Rules Should Be Same For Everyone’

Influencer Noopur Artul has shot a commercial Reel inside what appears to be the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal, where photography is prohibited.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Influencer filmed commercial Reel inside Taj Mahal's prohibited areas.
  • Video showed influencer touching monument, violating explicit site rules.
  • Social media users questioned rules' application and security's inaction.
  • Taj Mahal rules prohibit photography, touching, and commercial shoots.

Influencer Noopur Artul has been facing backlash online after shooting a commercial Reel inside the Taj Mahal. The promotional video also appears to have been filmed inside the main mausoleum, where photography is prohibited. Several social media users questioned how the shoot was allowed and argued that the rules should apply equally to everyone.

Influencer Faces Flak For Shooting Reel Inside Taj Mahal

Noopur shared the Reel on Instagram as a paid partnership with Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses. The video begins after she enters through the security checkpoint and shows her filming inside various parts of the monument, including the main mausoleum.

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What’s more, she can also be seen touching the monument’s surfaces, which is strictly prohibited.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Noopur Artul (@noopurartul)

‘Rules Should Be Same For Everyone,’ Says Internet

The Reel has garnered over 4.3 million views, with several users questioning the commercial shoot and the apparent absence of any intervention by security personnel.

One Instagram user wrote, “I think, according to government rules, commercial video and photography are prohibited inside the Taj Mahal.”

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Another user criticised what they described as different standards for ordinary visitors, writing, “All these rules are only for the common man. If some poor person goes to visit the Taj Mahal and accidentally takes out his phone to click a selfie, just see how quickly the CISF and police rush to snatch his phone and even lecture him! Is this the difference between the rich and the poor?”

A third user pointed out, “Shooting can be carried out up to a designated area with permission from the ASI.”

Another comment read, “If commercial shoots are not permitted there, then the rules should be equal for everyone; it is also necessary to take care of the dignity of historical heritage like the Taj Mahal.”

Several others also questioned why the influencer was not stopped by security personnel if the shoot violated the monument’s rules.

What Do The Rules Say?

According to the official Taj Mahal website, visitors are prohibited from touching or scratching the walls and surfaces of the monument, as these heritage structures require special care and protection. Drones are also prohibited inside and around the monument, while tripods are not allowed. Visitors are required to keep their mobile phones switched off or on silent mode, and photography is prohibited inside the main mausoleum.

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy is influencer Noopur Artul involved in?

Noopur Artul faced backlash for filming a commercial Reel inside the Taj Mahal. The video was shot in prohibited areas, including the main mausoleum, and showed her touching the monument's surfaces.

What specific rules did Noopur Artul violate at the Taj Mahal?

She violated rules prohibiting photography inside the main mausoleum and touching the monument's surfaces. The commercial nature of the shoot was also questioned by social media users.

What official rules apply to visitors at the Taj Mahal?

Visitors are prohibited from touching the monument's surfaces, using drones or tripods, and taking photos inside the main mausoleum. Phones should be silent or off.

Why did the influencer's video cause outrage online?

The video sparked outrage because it showed the influencer violating monument rules, such as filming in prohibited areas and touching surfaces. Many users questioned the lack of intervention by security personnel.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Taj Mahal Reel Infleuncer
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