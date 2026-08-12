Amit Shah Sets Condition For Debate In Parliament, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Don’t Need Lecture’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi demanded answers on orders to use force against students.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s accusation that the Opposition was “running away” from a debate, saying Shah himself had been “missing” from Parliament for 20 days. Gandhi rejected Shah’s offer to answer questions on the NEET protests, demanding instead that the Home Minister address allegations over police action against protesting students. His sharp response came after Shah challenged the Opposition to submit a request for discussion and promised to remain present in the House to answer every question.

Gandhi Turns The Charge Around

Speaking in Delhi, Gandhi said the Opposition was not interested in receiving what he described as a “lecture” from Shah. Referring to students protesting over NEET, he asked who had ordered the use of force against them and whether Shah had authorised police to shoot or beat protesters with lathis.

#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "The Opposition has clearly said that we are not interested in Amit Shah giving us a lecture. When I say 'we', I mean the younger generation of this country. Who shot the students? Who gave the order to beat up the students with… pic.twitter.com/2TSom00vLe — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

“If he did, then he should resign,” Gandhi said, challenging the Home Minister to take responsibility.

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Shah Offers Debate

Earlier, Shah defended his presence in Parliament, saying he had been regularly attending since the session began. He argued that Opposition disruptions had prevented proceedings in both Houses, questioning why anyone should enter the chamber when Parliament was not being allowed to function.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, says, "Words like 'missing' and 'fugitives' are terms that have only recently begun to be heard in India’s public and parliamentary discourse. Ever since the Parliament session began, I have been coming regularly… pic.twitter.com/hnmEstw0CB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2026

Shah said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had made clear that the government was willing to discuss “all aspects” of the students’ protests linked to NEET. He added that he was prepared to answer questions and insisted that the government had nothing to hide.

The Home Minister challenged the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 3 pm, saying the government was ready for discussions from 3 pm on Wednesday until 3 pm the following day.

Also Read:Amit Shah Ready To Answer 'Any Question' On Student Protests, Says Opposition Blocking Discussion