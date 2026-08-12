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English NewsNewsAmit Shah Sets Condition For Debate In Parliament, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Don’t Need Lecture’

Amit Shah Sets Condition For Debate In Parliament, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Don’t Need Lecture’

Rahul Gandhi turned Amit Shah’s “missing” jibe back on the Home Minister, accusing him of avoiding Parliament and demanding answers over police action against NEET protesters.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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  • Gandhi demanded answers on orders to use force against students.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s accusation that the Opposition was “running away” from a debate, saying Shah himself had been “missing” from Parliament for 20 days. Gandhi rejected Shah’s offer to answer questions on the NEET protests, demanding instead that the Home Minister address allegations over police action against protesting students. His sharp response came after Shah challenged the Opposition to submit a request for discussion and promised to remain present in the House to answer every question.

Gandhi Turns The Charge Around

Speaking in Delhi, Gandhi said the Opposition was not interested in receiving what he described as a “lecture” from Shah. Referring to students protesting over NEET, he asked who had ordered the use of force against them and whether Shah had authorised police to shoot or beat protesters with lathis.

“If he did, then he should resign,” Gandhi said, challenging the Home Minister to take responsibility.

Also Read: 'Why Scammers, Not Creators?' Delhi HC Questions Meta Over Rights Manager Access Policy

Shah Offers Debate

Earlier, Shah defended his presence in Parliament, saying he had been regularly attending since the session began. He argued that Opposition disruptions had prevented proceedings in both Houses, questioning why anyone should enter the chamber when Parliament was not being allowed to function.

Shah said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had made clear that the government was willing to discuss “all aspects” of the students’ protests linked to NEET. He added that he was prepared to answer questions and insisted that the government had nothing to hide.

The Home Minister challenged the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 3 pm, saying the government was ready for discussions from 3 pm on Wednesday until 3 pm the following day.

Also Read:Amit Shah Ready To Answer 'Any Question' On Student Protests, Says Opposition Blocking Discussion

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Monsoon Session AMIT SHAH PARLIAMENT
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