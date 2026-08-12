Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Aujla's Perth concert postponed due to Australian visa delays.

The Perth show rescheduled for August 24, as Aujla apologized.

Uncertainty remains regarding other Australian tour dates' impact.

Karan Aujla was scheduled to perform at Perth’s RAC Arena in Australia on Thursday. However, the concert has been postponed due to delays in the approval of his Australian visa. The 29-year-old singer has also announced a new date for the Perth show, while an update on the remaining Australian tour dates is yet to be shared.

Karan Aujla’s Perth Concert Postponed

The singer shared the update on his Instagram Story, announcing the new date for the concert. “Perth show postponed to August 24. Perth, I’m very sorry to say we are rescheduling Thursday’s show to Monday, August 24, due to delays with the approval of my Australian visa,” he wrote.

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Aujla added that he has never faced visa-related issues in the past, including during his previous tours of Australia.

“I’ve never had visa issues in any country, including last time I toured Australia. Hopefully this will be resolved soon and I’ll be in Adelaide on Sunday. Please hold on to your tickets, I’m doing everything to get the Australian visa approved as soon as possible,” he said.





According to VisaEnvoy, Indian artists travelling to Australia to perform generally need to apply for a Temporary Activity Visa (Subclass 408) under the Entertainment Activities stream through the Australian Department of Home Affairs’ ImmiAccount portal. The application typically requires a formal performance contract, sponsorship or support from an Australian organisation or event promoter, and relevant union consultation or endorsement. Applicants may also need to provide their performance itinerary, proof of adequate health insurance and financial capacity, along with standard health and character clearances.

Karan Aujla’s ‘P-Pop Culture’ Tour

The Australian leg of Karan Aujla’s ‘P-Pop Culture’ tour was scheduled to kick off at Perth’s RAC Arena on August 13. However, the Perth show has now been postponed due to delays in the approval of his Australian visa, with the concert rescheduled for August 24.

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The singer was next scheduled to perform at Adelaide’s AEC Arena on August 16, followed by two shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on August 18 and 19. He is then slated to perform at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on August 21 before wrapping up the Australian leg at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on August 23.

The tour is scheduled to move to New Zealand, with Aujla set to perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on August 25. However, the singer has not yet shared any update on whether the remaining Australian dates will be affected by the visa delay.