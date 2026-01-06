Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyadarshan Reacts To Arshad Warsi's Hulchul Claims, Says He Is Deeply Hurt

Priyadarshan Reacts To Arshad Warsi’s Hulchul Claims, Says He Is Deeply Hurt

Priyadarshan reacts after Arshad Warsi calls his Hulchul experience “bad,” saying he is shocked and deeply hurt by the claims.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 04:07 PM (IST)

Priyadarshan’s Hulchul continues to be remembered as one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy films, even decades after its release. However, the cult favourite has now found itself in the spotlight again—this time due to conflicting accounts from actor Arshad Warsi and the film’s director, Priyadarshan, regarding the actor’s role in the movie.

Priyadarshan Reacts to Arshad Warsi’s Statements

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has responded strongly to Arshad Warsi’s recent comments, in which the actor described his experience working on Hulchul as “bad.” Speaking to Mid-Day, the director expressed his disappointment and surprise after coming across the remarks.

“I was very upset when I read what he said. I could be wrong and maybe it has been misinterpreted, but if he has complained, I am shocked,” Priyadarshan stated.

The director went on to recall that Arshad had reached out to him after the film’s release and had spoken positively about the audience’s response to his performance. According to Priyadarshan, those earlier interactions made the recent criticism even harder to digest.

‘It Was One of My Hit Films,’ Says Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan further shared that what hurt him the most was Arshad later referring to Hulchul as a flop, despite the film’s commercial success.

“After the release, he called and told me, ‘Priyan sir, I never thought that I would get this kind of appreciation’. Why would he say that when it was one of my hit films? I am very upset and deeply hurt by these accusations from Arshad. He had no reason to complain,” the filmmaker said.

The director clarified that he never intentionally sidelined the actor and maintained that the film performed well both commercially and with audiences, making the allegations particularly painful for him.

What Arshad Warsi Had Said About Hulchul

Earlier, in an interview with The Lallantop, Arshad Warsi opened up about why Hulchul left him disappointed. The actor explained that he had expected a more substantial role based on initial discussions, but realised otherwise once filming began.

“We reached the set and it felt like a shock. I don’t think Priyadarshan was aware of it. It’s not his fault,” Arshad clarified, suggesting that the situation may have been a result of miscommunication rather than malice.

What’s Next for Priyadarshan and Arshad Warsi

Despite the resurfaced disagreement, both Priyadarshan and Arshad Warsi remain busy with major projects. Priyadarshan is preparing for Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, which is slated for a 2026 release and marks his reunion with big Bollywood stars.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi has a packed slate ahead, including Dhamaal 4, scheduled for release on Eid this year. He will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film King, which is expected to hit theatres later this year.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
