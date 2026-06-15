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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAfter Pranit More's Controversy, Aishwarya Mohanraj's Old Joke On 'Cutting Baby Boy's Genitals' Goes Viral: WATCH

After Pranit More's Controversy, Aishwarya Mohanraj's Old Joke On 'Cutting Baby Boy's Genitals' Goes Viral: WATCH

A years-old clip of comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj has resurfaced online, drawing criticism and debate on social media amid the ongoing controversy surrounding stand-up comedy content in India.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stand-up comedy faces renewed backlash over content.
  • Comedian's old joke about harming male babies resurfaces.
  • Pranit More, other comedians face severe legal consequences.
  • Authorities registered FIR against comedians for offensive content.

The controversy surrounding stand-up comedy content in India continues to gather momentum. While the backlash linked to the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' and 'cadaver' jokes remains a major talking point online, another clip has now entered the spotlight. This time, social media users are circulating an old video of comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj, reigniting discussions around the boundaries of humour and the responsibility of performers.

ALSO READ: 'Swallow Karne Se Kuch Problem?': After Rs 370 Biryani And Cadaver Row, Pranit More’s Viral Dentist Video Draws Backlash

What Did Aishwarya Mohanraj Say In The Viral Clip?

The clip began trending after a social media user shared it online and criticised the content of the joke.

The user wrote, "She is saying that when her brother was born, her mother wanted to cut his private part. She started crying because she couldn't. Now she said that when she has a son in the future, she'll fulfill her mother's dream."

The same user further added, "A man will never even think about making such a statement about his daughter. But feminist women these days are so blind in their hatred towards men that they won't even spare a child. Is this empowering? Why are people laughing at this? Talking about hurting male babies is comedy, but even consensual sex-related topics can get you fired."

Social Media Divided Over The Viral Video

The resurfaced video prompted a wave of reactions online, with users expressing sharply contrasting views.

One user wrote, "Why are you targeting her and not amazon for hosting such shows? do it. you will know the wrath of amazon then. it is easy to clip few minutes of shows from god knows when and then try to milk views out of it."

Another commented, "So every perv psycho can become a stand up comedian by making jokes on male/female genitals??"

A third user said, "Not just A baby. She’s saying it’s about her OWN baby. And we’re worried about preserving natural resources for this generation? "

Meanwhile, another reaction read, "These comedians are horrible, not even a joke."

Although the clip is several years old and originates from Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan, it has gained renewed attention due to the ongoing controversy involving comedian Pranit More and remarks made during a crowdwork performance in Gurugram.

ALSO READ: Madhur Virli Issues Apology On YouTube For ‘Cuddle After Rape’ Joke Amid Pranit More Row

Ongoing Action Against Pranit More And Others

The wider controversy has already resulted in significant consequences for several individuals linked to recent viral incidents.

While Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Awar have publicly apologised for their remarks, the matter has continued to escalate.

Pranit More has been facing intense criticism across social media platforms. The Maharashtra Home Department has ordered a detailed investigation into videos associated with the comedian across social media and digital platforms.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Jangra has reportedly been dismissed by his employer, while Sejal Awar has been barred from entering her university campus. An FIR has also been registered against all three individuals.

According to available information, the case has been lodged at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber, under FIR No. 36/2026. The accused have been booked under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the subject of Aishwarya Mohanraj's controversial joke?

She joked that her mother wanted to cut her brother's private part at birth and that she would fulfill that 'dream' with her future son. This content drew significant online criticism.

Who are the other comedians facing backlash in the ongoing controversy?

Besides Aishwarya Mohanraj, Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Sejal Awar are also involved. They have issued apologies, but the controversy continues to escalate.

What actions have been taken against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Sejal Awar?

Pranit More is facing a detailed investigation. Himanshu Jangra was dismissed by his employer, and Sejal Awar was barred from her university campus. An FIR has also been registered against all three.

What legal charges have been filed in relation to these incidents?

An FIR (No. 36/2026) has been lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyanya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, by the Nodal Cyber Police Station.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Stand Up Comedy Comicstaan Pranit More Aishwarya Mohanraj Stand-Up Comedy Rs 370 Biryani
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