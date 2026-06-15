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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMadhur Virli Issues Apology On YouTube For ‘Cuddle After Rape’ Joke Amid Pranit More Row

Madhur Virli Issues Apology On YouTube For ‘Cuddle After Rape’ Joke Amid Pranit More Row

Madhur Virli acknowledged that some subjects require greater care and judgment, adding that he had reflected on the material after the performance and took it down.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Madhur Virli apologized for a controversial rape joke video.
  • His old video, from two years ago, mocked rape survivors.
  • Virli stated he removed the offensive material shortly after performing it.
  • He acknowledged some topics require sensitivity, context, and discretion.

Days after comedian Pranit More issued a second apology over the viral Rs 370 biryani remark made by an audience member at one of his shows, another stand-up comic has issued an apology after facing backlash left, right and centre for one of his videos.  

In the video, Madhur Virli jokes about rape survivors and victims, suggesting that while most involve rape alone, some involve rape followed by murder. He then builds the bit around a hypothetical scenario in which a rape survivor asks the man to “cuddle”, which many prompt him to respond with violence. 

“Now cuddle with knife,” he added, which drew a good response from the audience.

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He further added, “Rape victims say that we would have preferred death over this. But kabhi bhi kisi laash ne nahin bola ki rape he ho jata [No dead body has ever said that rape might have been better].”

The viral clip is from Virli’s stand-up special Love & Latex, which was released around two years ago.

Madhur Virli Issues Apology

Virli addressed the controversy on YouTube, explaining that he could not respond on Instagram because he had deactivated his account several months ago. He further added that he had taken down the video in question soon after performing the set. 

“This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online,” he said. “The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently.”

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The comedian acknowledged that some subjects require greater care and judgment, adding that he had reflected on the material after the performance.

“I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me,” he said.

Concluding the statement, Virli addressed questions about his absence from Instagram, saying, “Regarding Instagram, I had deactivated my account around six months ago. I am genuinely sorry.”

Who Is Madhur Virli?

Madhur Virli is a Delhi-based stand-up comedian best known for his comedy special IIT Dream. An alumnus of IIT Delhi, Virli initially pursued a conventional career path before turning to stand-up comedy. He gained early recognition in 2018 after winning the stand-up comedy category at the Inter-IIT Cultural Meet, a milestone that helped establish his presence in India’s comedy circuit.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Madhur Virli apologizing for?

Madhur Virli issued an apology for a stand-up comedy video in which he made jokes about rape survivors and victims. The content of the video drew significant backlash online.

When was the controversial video originally performed?

The viral clip is from Virli’s stand-up special

Why did Madhur Virli issue his apology on YouTube instead of Instagram?

Virli explained that he had deactivated his Instagram account several months prior to the controversy. He therefore addressed the backlash and issued his apology on YouTube instead.

What is Madhur Virli's background as a comedian?

Madhur Virli is a Delhi-based stand-up comedian, an alumnus of IIT Delhi. He is known for his special

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
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