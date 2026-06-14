Pranit More is once again at the centre of online criticism after another clip from oe of his stand-up performances surfaced on social media. The lastest video reignited debate over the limits of comedy, with many viewers questioning whether provocative humour has crossed into offensive territory.

The controversy follows the widespread attention generated by earlier viral clips from More's shows, including the much-discussed "biryani" and "cadaver" jokes. Now, a fresh exchange involving a dentist from the audience has triggered another wave of reactions across social platforms.

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Viral Clip Sparks Fresh Debate

The latest discussion gained momentum after a user on X shared concerns about More's stage interactions.

The user wrote, “Just Saw Pranit More's apology video where he said Since everyone was laughing I got carried away. If you will watch all the videos you will notice Pranit is the one who has instigated all of them to give more details.”

According to the viral clip, the interaction began when More asked a dentist in the audience, "Blow*** se kuch problem hai?"

The dentist responded, "Problem nahi hai but sometimes, if you've done it very recently, hume pata chal jata hai jab hum muh dekhte hain."

The conversation then continued with a series of explicit remarks and questions.

During the exchange, More asked, "Ladkiyon ke upar kuch lag jata hai. Kya rehta hai woh?"

The dentist replied, "Thoda sa residue reh jata hai."

More later followed up with, “Agar koi aunty aayi, uska tum checkup kar rahe ho aur tujhe dikh gaya upar. Toh kya dosto ko jaakr bolte ho?"

The dentist appeared uncomfortable but continued the interaction with laughter. The exchange escalated further when More joked, "Cavity nahi kulfi".

Just Saw Pranit More's apology video where he said Since everyone was laughing I got carried away.



If you will watch all the videos you will notice Pranit is the one who has instigated all of them to give more details.



In BiggBoss he was laughing and talking on casting couch… pic.twitter.com/yvHnUfpCw6 — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) June 13, 2026

He later asked the dentist, "Swallow karne se kuch problem hota hai?"

The dentist responded, "No."

More then replied, “Toh kyu nahi karti ladkiyan swallow?"

To this, the dentist replied, "Nahi pata mujhe bhi."

ALSO READ: Amid 'Rs 370 Biryani' Controversy, Madhur Virli Faces Backlash Over Viral 'Cuddle After Rape' Joke

Social Media Users React

As the clip spread online, many users criticised the comedian and called for stricter action.

One user wrote, "He is an adult, he was not drunk, he himself instigated others, he himself posted it publicly. This is not his first time doing it. His apology does not qualify forgiveness, but strictest action."

Another commented, "If this crook Pranit More has any questions on s*x he should ask his mother & sister/ sister in law. They will be able to explain theory and practicals in a very lucid way. He will not forget those chapters in his life."

A third user posted, "He is a po*n

Pranit More Apologises Amid Ongoing Controversy

The renewed backlash comes shortly after More publicly apologised over the earlier "Rs 370 ki biryani" controversy.

In a video shared on Instagram, the comedian acknowledged the criticism directed at him and admitted he had allowed matters to escalate by giving a platform to remarks made during the show. He said he had received significant backlash and accepted responsibility for his role in the incident.

The matter eventually drew the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW), which took suo motu cognisance of the issue.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to Haryana's Director General of Police, seeking prompt action, including the registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Commission also requested a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days.

comedian taking joy on insulting women openly in the name of comedy. Do whatever say whatever then issue an apology videos that’s the process these disgusting people do."