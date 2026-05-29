The Great Grand Superhero Review | Jackie Shroff Turns ‘Eco-Avenger’, Whacks Hollywood Tropes Clean Out Of The Park

In a cinematic space where superheroes are often defined by giant action sequences, elaborate visual effects and larger-than-life powers, The Great Grand Superhero offers a refreshing and heartfelt alternative. Directed by Manish Saini, the film presents a touching family story that focuses on emotion, innocence and meaningful life lessons rather than spectacle. Led by Jackie Shroff in a memorable role, the film reminds audiences that heroism can come in the most unexpected forms.

Story Built Around Childhood Days

The story follows 11-year-old Deepu, played by Mihir Godbole, who struggles with bullying at school. In an attempt to defend himself, he tells classmates that his grandfather has superpowers. When Deepu later shares the truth with his grandfather, he is surprised when the elderly man happily goes along with the idea and claims to be a superhero.

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That simple setup becomes the foundation for a warm and engaging journey. The film keeps audiences invested by balancing curiosity and emotion, and gradually exploring whether the grandfather truly has extraordinary powers or is simply protecting his grandson in the most loving way possible.

Strong Emotions In First Half

One of the film’s biggest strengths is the emotional connection it creates in the first half. The storytelling captures childhood beautifully and brings back memories of school days, old friendships and iconic superhero stories many viewers grew up with. The nostalgic tone helps the audience connect with Deepu’s world almost instantly.

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The second half shifts towards more action and fantasy-driven moments. While it may not feel as emotionally impactful as the opening portion, the film still delivers an entertaining experience. It also carries thoughtful messages about the importance of education and environmental awareness, making it especially meaningful for younger viewers.

Jackie Shroff Anchors Film

Jackie Shroff is the emotional centre of the film and leaves a lasting impression. Moving away from his familiar larger-than-life screen presence, he steps into the role of a grandfather with warmth and ease. His body language and screen presence feel natural and believable throughout.

Mihir Godbole adds charm and energy to the story, and Saharsh Shukla brings fun to the alien character. Bhagyashree leaves an impact in limited scenes, and Prateik Babbar delivers a decent supporting performance.

Verdict

Manish Saini’s The Great Grand Superhero stands out as a heartfelt family film with a meaningful message. It may have a few uneven moments, but its sincerity, emotional storytelling and fresh take on heroism make it a film worth watching with the whole family.