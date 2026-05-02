Yes, Munawar Faruqui has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala.
'Ghar Barkat Aayi': Munawar Faruqui Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Pictures
Munawar Faruqui has welcomed a baby girl with wife Mehzabeen. The comedian also posted adorable hospital moments, as fans and celebrities flooded the comments with love and blessings for the newborn.
- Comedian Munawar Faruqui welcomed a baby girl.
- Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala gave birth, shared hospital pictures.
- Faruqui is now a father of three children.
- He recently won Bigg Boss 17 reality show.
Well-known stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has welcomed a baby girl into his family. His wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, gave birth to their little princess, and the comedian shared the joyful news with his fans on Instagram. Soon after, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages.
Munawar Faruqui Shares Heartwarming Pictures
Munawar posted a few pictures from the hospital on Instagram. In one photo, Mehzabeen can be seen holding their newborn daughter in her arms, while another captures Munawar holding his wife’s hand. Sharing these moments, he wrote, “Ghar barkat aayi… Blessed, Alhamdulillah. Keep us in your prayers.”
View this post on Instagram
Celebrities Pour In Wishes
As soon as the announcement was made, fans and members of the film and television industry filled the comment section with love and blessings. Varun Dhawan commented, “Congratulations, brother,” while many fans wrote “Masha Allah” to express their happiness.
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A Look At His Personal Life
Talking about his personal life, Munawar was earlier married to Jasmine, with whom he has a son named Mikael. He later married Mehzabeen, who already has a daughter from her previous relationship. With the arrival of their newborn, Munawar is now a father of three.
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Work Front
In 2022, he entered the reality series Lock Upp, produced by Balaji Telefilms and hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show, which streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player, saw him emerge as the winner on 8 May 2022.
The following year, he joined Bigg Boss 17, led by Salman Khan. Continuing his winning streak, he went on to claim the title, with the grand finale airing on 28 January 2024.
Recently, Munawar Faruqui was last seen hosting the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside Sonali Bendre.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Munawar Faruqui become a father again?
What did Munawar Faruqui share on Instagram?
He shared heartwarming pictures from the hospital, announcing the birth of his daughter and expressing gratitude.
How many children does Munawar Faruqui have now?
With the arrival of his newborn daughter, Munawar Faruqui is now a father of three children.
What are Munawar Faruqui's recent reality show appearances?
He won Lock Upp in 2022 and Bigg Boss 17 in 2024. He also hosted Pati Patni Aur Panga.