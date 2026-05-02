'Ghar Barkat Aayi': Munawar Faruqui Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Pictures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Munawar Faruqui welcomed a baby girl.

Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala gave birth, shared hospital pictures.

Faruqui is now a father of three children.

He recently won Bigg Boss 17 reality show.

Well-known stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has welcomed a baby girl into his family. His wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, gave birth to their little princess, and the comedian shared the joyful news with his fans on Instagram. Soon after, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Munawar Faruqui Shares Heartwarming Pictures

Munawar posted a few pictures from the hospital on Instagram. In one photo, Mehzabeen can be seen holding their newborn daughter in her arms, while another captures Munawar holding his wife’s hand. Sharing these moments, he wrote, “Ghar barkat aayi… Blessed, Alhamdulillah. Keep us in your prayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Celebrities Pour In Wishes

As soon as the announcement was made, fans and members of the film and television industry filled the comment section with love and blessings. Varun Dhawan commented, “Congratulations, brother,” while many fans wrote “Masha Allah” to express their happiness.

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A Look At His Personal Life

Talking about his personal life, Munawar was earlier married to Jasmine, with whom he has a son named Mikael. He later married Mehzabeen, who already has a daughter from her previous relationship. With the arrival of their newborn, Munawar is now a father of three.

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Work Front

In 2022, he entered the reality series Lock Upp, produced by Balaji Telefilms and hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show, which streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player, saw him emerge as the winner on 8 May 2022.

The following year, he joined Bigg Boss 17, led by Salman Khan. Continuing his winning streak, he went on to claim the title, with the grand finale airing on 28 January 2024.

Recently, Munawar Faruqui was last seen hosting the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside Sonali Bendre.