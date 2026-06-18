PM Modi’s Office Behind Dhurandhar Script? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Viral Speculation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakesh Bedi denied PMO involvement in Dhurandhar's script.

Bedi stated no PMO official could write sharp humour.

Director Aditya Dhar initially hesitated adding comedic elements.

Both director and actor enjoyed adding humor during production.

Rakesh Bedi, who delivered a critically acclaimed performance as Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise, has finally addressed the viral rumour suggesting that the film’s script originated from the Prime Minister’s Office. He also weighed in on whether anyone at PMO could possibly pen the kind of sharp, irreverent dialogue the film is known for.

‘No One In PMO Can Even Think Like This’

Bedi, 71, was characteristically blunt as he said that no one in PM Modi’s office could think of - let alone write - the brand of humour that defines Dhurandhar. To illustrate his point, he referenced one of the film’s most talked-about lines, delivered while referring to ducks in a scene.

“Your b******* are very white.”

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Explaining how the dialogue came about, Bedi said, “Ab ye line koi likh nahi sakta. Jab ye film hit huyi toh kuch logo ne kaha Dhurandhar ki script jo hai vo PMO se likh kar aati hai. Maine kaha batao PMO me kaunsa aisa aadmi hai jo ye line likh sakta hai. Aisa soch bhi nahi sakta koi.” [Nobody can write a line like this. When the film became a hit, some people said the Dhurandhar script was being written and sent from the PMO. I said, tell me - which person in the PMO could write a line like this? Nobody could even think of it.]

Aditya Dhar Was Initially Reluctant

Bedi also recalled that director Aditya Dhar was somewhat hesitant about weaving comedic moments into what was otherwise an intense, high-stakes thriller.

At an event hosted by News18, he added, “Pata toh tha, lekin jab mujhe narrate kiya, one line sunayi Aditya Dhar ne...uske baad mujhe bound script bejhi. Jab maine 2-3 baar padhi, padhne ke baad mujhe ehsaas hua ki ye badi tense film, tense hi nahi intense film hai. Phir mujhe laga, as an actor kyunki mera comedy me inclination... minds towards humour hota hai, toh maine Aditya ko kaha ki mujhe aise pockets nazar aa rahe hai, jahan par hum thodha sa humour sprinkle kar sakte hai. Toh main thodha koshish karu? Toh unhone kaha, ’Rakesh ji, aisa kehna mushkil hai. Lekin aage dekhte hai kya hota hai. Ab karte karte jaise aayega.’” [I had an idea, but when he narrated it to me, Aditya Dhar shared just one line... after that, he sent me the bound script. When I read it two or three times, I realised this is a very tense film - not just tense, but intense. Then I thought, as an actor whose inclination leans towards comedy and humour, I can see pockets here where we could sprinkle in a little humour. Should I try? He said, “Rakesh ji, it’s hard to say right now. But let’s see what happens as we go along.”]

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As filming progressed, however, both men found themselves enjoying the experiment. “Toh shuru shuru me vo thodhe reluctant the, par badme unko bhi maja aane laga aur mujhe bhi maja aane laga,” Bedi shared. [So in the beginning, he was a little reluctant, but later he started enjoying it too — and so did I.]

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, released in December last year to strong word-of-mouth. When it arrived on OTT in January, appreciation for the film only grew. Part 2 followed in March and became India’s second-highest-grossing film, breaking multiple box office records and collecting over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. Part 1 had itself put up a strong run, earning Rs 895.96 crore globally. Together, the franchise has crossed an estimated Rs 3,100 crore worldwide.