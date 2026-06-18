Batwara 1947 Teaser Out: Sunny Deol And Rajkumar Santoshi Will Take You Back To Partition Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Batwara 1947 teaser reveals India's turbulent Partition history.

Star-studded cast features Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta.

Rajkumar Santoshi directs; Aamir Khan, A.R. Rahman contribute.

Film scheduled for August 14, 2026 worldwide release.

The makers of Batwara 1947 have finally released the film's teaser, giving audiences their first substantial look at the historical drama. Following the strong response to its motion poster and character reveals, the newly released teaser has further heightened interest in a film that promises a story centred on courage, sacrifice and resilience during one of the most significant periods in Indian history.

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Teaser Revisits A Defining Chapter In History

The newly released teaser takes viewers back to the turbulent days surrounding India's Independence and the Partition, a moment that changed countless lives and reshaped the subcontinent forever.

Packed with impactful visuals, powerful dialogue and an emotionally charged background score, the teaser captures the atmosphere of uncertainty, loss and hope that marked the era. Amid the chaos, the story appears to focus on a central figure who chooses bravery over fear and humanity over hatred.

The glimpse suggests a narrative rooted in determination and the strength of the human spirit during a time of extraordinary upheaval.

Star-Studded Cast Leads The Historical Drama

BATWARA 1947 brings together an impressive ensemble featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

One of the film's biggest highlights is the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol, who are collaborating again after nearly three decades. Their previous partnerships have delivered some memorable cinematic moments, making this reunion a major talking point among film enthusiasts.

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Backed By Acclaimed Creative Talent

The project is being produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

The film's music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics have been written by Javed Akhtar. Production duties are being handled by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

Worldwide Release Date Confirmed

The historical drama is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

With its emotionally charged teaser, acclaimed cast and a story set against one of history's most defining events, Batwara 1947 has already emerged as one of the most closely watched releases on the upcoming film calendar.