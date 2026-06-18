Stand-up comedian Pranit More and MBBS student Sejal Pawar were questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. They appeared on Wednesday to record their statements.
Maharashtra Cyber Cell Questions Pranit More, Sejal Pawar For Over 8 Hours; Calls Them Again Next Week
Pranit More and Sejal Pawar underwent over eight hours of questioning by Maharashtra Cyber Cell. Investigators confiscated More’s mobile phone and extracted data from Pawar’s device.
- Comedian Pranit More, Sejal Pawar questioned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell.
- Both admitted mistakes, regretting inappropriate content; phones seized.
- FIR filed over controversial joke; investigation continues for action.
Stand-up comedian Pranit More and MBBS student Sejal Pawar appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Wednesday in connection with the stand-up comedy controversy, where their statements were recorded. According to sources, cyber officials questioned both of them for more than eight hours. The investigation agency has summoned them to appear again next week.
Pranit More Apologised Multiple Times
According to Cyber Cell sources, Pranit More told investigators that the viral video was part of his comedy show and had been recorded around three months ago. Sources claimed that during the questioning, More apologised multiple times and admitted that he had made a mistake. He reportedly told officials that he had not anticipated the matter would escalate to such an extent.
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As part of the investigation, cyber officials also seized Pranit More’s mobile phone for examination and collected several videos from his comedy shows as evidence.
Sejal Pawar Expresses Regret
Sejal Pawar also reportedly admitted during questioning that the language used during the performance was inappropriate. According to sources, she expressed deep regret over the entire incident and said she was extremely ashamed of what had happened.
The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also extracted data from Sejal Pawar's mobile phone and preserved it for forensic examination. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the digital evidence.
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The interrogation comes after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against Sejal Pawr, Pranit More, and Himanshu Jangra for their Rs 370 biryani remark and male cadavers’ genitals joke.
According to a press note issued by Maharashtra Cyber, the FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
The FIR stated that they were involved in the publication and dissemination of obscene and objectionable content through online platforms and social media.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell regarding the stand-up comedy controversy?
What did Pranit More admit during his questioning?
Pranit More told investigators the viral video was from his comedy show and admitted he made a mistake. He apologized multiple times, not anticipating the escalation.
What evidence was collected from Pranit More and Sejal Pawar?
Cyber officials seized Pranit More’s mobile phone and comedy videos for examination. Data was also extracted from Sejal Pawar's mobile phone and preserved.
Why was an FIR registered against the individuals?
An FIR was registered against Sejal Pawar, Pranit More, and Himanshu Jangra for their 'Rs 370 biryani remark' and 'male cadavers’ genitals joke,' deemed obscene content.