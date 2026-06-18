Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Pranit More, Sejal Pawar questioned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Both admitted mistakes, regretting inappropriate content; phones seized.

FIR filed over controversial joke; investigation continues for action.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More and MBBS student Sejal Pawar appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Wednesday in connection with the stand-up comedy controversy, where their statements were recorded. According to sources, cyber officials questioned both of them for more than eight hours. The investigation agency has summoned them to appear again next week.

Pranit More Apologised Multiple Times

According to Cyber Cell sources, Pranit More told investigators that the viral video was part of his comedy show and had been recorded around three months ago. Sources claimed that during the questioning, More apologised multiple times and admitted that he had made a mistake. He reportedly told officials that he had not anticipated the matter would escalate to such an extent.

ALSO READ | Pranit More, Sejal Pawar Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber Over Rs 370 Biryani And Male Cadavers’ Genitals Joke

As part of the investigation, cyber officials also seized Pranit More’s mobile phone for examination and collected several videos from his comedy shows as evidence.

Sejal Pawar Expresses Regret

Sejal Pawar also reportedly admitted during questioning that the language used during the performance was inappropriate. According to sources, she expressed deep regret over the entire incident and said she was extremely ashamed of what had happened.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also extracted data from Sejal Pawar's mobile phone and preserved it for forensic examination. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the digital evidence.

ALSO READ| Tom Holland, Zendaya Launch Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer; Sadie Sink Teased In Mystery Role

The interrogation comes after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against Sejal Pawr, Pranit More, and Himanshu Jangra for their Rs 370 biryani remark and male cadavers’ genitals joke.

According to a press note issued by Maharashtra Cyber, the FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The FIR stated that they were involved in the publication and dissemination of obscene and objectionable content through online platforms and social media.



