What began as a quiet social media unfollow has snowballed into a full-blown internet controversy. Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has landed in hot water after making a sarcastic remark about actor Sara Ali Khan’s career. The comment, shared in response to a follower’s question, quickly drew sharp criticism, with many users accusing Orry of crossing the line and indulging in online bullying.

The Comment That Sparked The Outrage

The controversy erupted after Orry shared a reel on Monday, remixing a video originally posted by content creator Amulya Rattan. While the clip itself referenced a discussion on civic sense, it was Orry’s response in the comment section that shifted the spotlight entirely.

Dressed in a blue mesh top featuring a dotted outline resembling a bra, Orry was asked by a user, “Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?”

His reply, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.”, instantly ignited backlash across platforms.

The remark was widely labelled unnecessary and mean-spirited, especially given the pair’s past friendship.

Netizens Call Out ‘Bullying’ Behaviour

Social media users wasted no time expressing their disappointment. Several Reddit threads and comment sections filled up with criticism, with many accusing Orry of seeking attention at someone else’s expense.

One user wrote, “Pathetic. I literally unfollowed Janhvi too because if you’re associated with this kind of human, it shows your mentality too.”

Another commented, “Sara Ali Khan can be wrong in many ways, but whatever Orry is doing is next-level pathetic!! Imagine a grown-up person behaving like this.”

A third reaction read, “Y’all need to stop giving him attention. He’s a pick-me and now a bully.”

Another user added, “Now he’s doing it for clout, bas. He wants free publicity from Sara.”

The overall sentiment online remained firmly critical, with many questioning why personal grievances were being turned into public jabs.

What Led To The Fallout Between Sara And Orry

Speculation around tension between Sara Ali Khan and Orry had been brewing for some time. Although the two were known to share a friendly bond, things appeared to shift after Orry posted a reel titled “3 worst names”, listing Sara, Amrita, and Palak, notably without surnames.

Soon after, both Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram, signalling a possible rift. The latest remark has only intensified conversations around the fallout.

Sara Ali Khan’s Film Journey So Far

Sara Ali Khan made a strong entry into Bollywood in 2018 with Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film performed well commercially, earning ₹96 crore worldwide. She followed it up with a blockbuster success in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.

However, her career has also seen its share of setbacks. Films like Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 failed to meet expectations at the box office. In 2023, she bounced back with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal, which emerged as a hit.

Most recently, Sara appeared in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, featuring an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Despite the star power, the film underperformed commercially.

She is next set to appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, scheduled for a theatrical release later this year.