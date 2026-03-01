Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Fresh from their fairy-tale wedding, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share their joy with fans across India in a heartwarming and unique way. On Sunday, the couple will distribute sweets and perform Annadanam (food donation) at multiple temples nationwide, marking their first public celebration post-marriage.

Sharing Love Across India

The couple took to social media to announce their plans, expressing gratitude to their fans for supporting them throughout their journey. “To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food,” the post read.

They added, “So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika.”

Cities And Temples In The Celebration

The sweet distribution and Annadanam will cover more than 20 cities, including Hyderabad, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Pondicherry. Temples in Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh will host Annadanam events.

Fans in these regions can expect trucks carrying mithai and other food items to arrive at selected venues, giving them a chance to partake in the couple’s joyous celebrations.

Wedding Memories And Upcoming Projects

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony at a luxury hotel near Udaipur, with the Aravalli hills as a scenic backdrop. The intimate event saw close family and friends in attendance, while both actors shared heartfelt notes and pictures from the wedding with their fans online.

On the work front, the couple’s upcoming film Ranabaali promises to be their first joint project post-marriage. The makers recently released a preview of the song “Endhayya Saami,” featuring Vijay as Ranabaali and Rashmika as his wife Jayamma. The film also stars Arnold Vosloo as the villain Sir Theodore Hector and is inspired by real events from the 1850s, shedding light on overlooked historical narratives.