Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are set to have their intimate wedding on March 6, 2026. The ceremony will be attended by close family and friends.
Allu Sirish Confirms Wedding Date With Nayanika Reddy, Pre-Wedding Bash At Allu Studios
Actor Allu Sirish has announced his wedding to Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026. The couple will host a pre-wedding celebration for the Telugu film industry at Allu Studios on March 2.
The Telugu film industry is gearing up for yet another star-studded celebration. Actor Allu Sirish has officially announced that he will marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026.
While the ceremony will be intimate, the festivities promise to bring together some of the biggest names in the industry.
ALSO READ: TVK Chief Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce In Chengalpattu Court
Wedding On March 6, Industry Celebration On March 2
Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March.— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) February 26, 2026
We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March.
Taking to X, Sirish shared the much-awaited update about his big day. He confirmed that the wedding will be a private affair attended by close family and friends.
He wrote,
"Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March (sic)."
The pre-wedding celebration will take place at Allu Studios on March 2, offering members of the Telugu film fraternity a chance to join the couple in their joyous milestone.
Engagement In October 2025
View this post on Instagram
The couple got engaged in October 2025 in a private ceremony. Sharing the news at the time, Sirish posted photographs from the engagement and wrote,
"I'm finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika! (sic)."
The ceremony was attended by prominent family members, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, among others.
Pre-Wedding Festivities In Full Swing
The celebrations began well before the official dates. The couple previously hosted pre-wedding festivities in Dubai, attended by close friends and family, including Sirish’s brother Allu Arjun.
Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy also organised a wildlife-themed celebration for the couple. Although the Pushpa star was not present at the traditional Pasupu ceremony, he had earlier joined the couple for a luxury yacht party in Dubai.
As the wedding rituals commenced, Sirish shared glimpses from their Pasupu ceremony and wrote,
"Wedding festivities have officially begun with our pasupu function."
A Private Wedding, A Public Celebration
While the March 6 ceremony will remain a close-knit affair, the March 2 celebration at Allu Studios is expected to draw prominent faces from the Telugu film industry.
With back-to-back celebrity weddings making headlines, the Allu family is once again at the centre of celebration. As the countdown begins, fans eagerly await glimpses from what promises to be an elegant yet intimate union.
Another star wedding is ready to light up the industry calendar — and this one comes with the unmistakable Allu flair.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
When will Allu Sirish marry Nayanika Reddy?
Will there be a pre-wedding celebration for the Telugu film industry?
Yes, there will be pre-wedding celebrations for the Telugu film industry on March 2nd at Allu Studios. This event will allow industry members to join in the couple's joyous milestone.
When did Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy get engaged?
Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy got engaged in October 2025. The engagement ceremony was a private affair attended by prominent family members.
Where were some of the pre-wedding festivities held?
The couple previously held pre-wedding festivities in Dubai, attended by close friends and family, including Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy also organized a wildlife-themed celebration.