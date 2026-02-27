Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAllu Sirish Confirms Wedding Date With Nayanika Reddy, Pre-Wedding Bash At Allu Studios

Allu Sirish Confirms Wedding Date With Nayanika Reddy, Pre-Wedding Bash At Allu Studios

Actor Allu Sirish has announced his wedding to Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026. The couple will host a pre-wedding celebration for the Telugu film industry at Allu Studios on March 2.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Telugu film industry is gearing up for yet another star-studded celebration. Actor Allu Sirish has officially announced that he will marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026.

While the ceremony will be intimate, the festivities promise to bring together some of the biggest names in the industry.

ALSO READ: TVK Chief Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce In Chengalpattu Court

Wedding On March 6, Industry Celebration On March 2

Taking to X, Sirish shared the much-awaited update about his big day. He confirmed that the wedding will be a private affair attended by close family and friends.

He wrote,
"Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March (sic)."

The pre-wedding celebration will take place at Allu Studios on March 2, offering members of the Telugu film fraternity a chance to join the couple in their joyous milestone.

Engagement In October 2025

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish)

The couple got engaged in October 2025 in a private ceremony. Sharing the news at the time, Sirish posted photographs from the engagement and wrote,
"I'm finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika! (sic)."

The ceremony was attended by prominent family members, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, among others.

Pre-Wedding Festivities In Full Swing

The celebrations began well before the official dates. The couple previously hosted pre-wedding festivities in Dubai, attended by close friends and family, including Sirish’s brother Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy also organised a wildlife-themed celebration for the couple. Although the Pushpa star was not present at the traditional Pasupu ceremony, he had earlier joined the couple for a luxury yacht party in Dubai.

As the wedding rituals commenced, Sirish shared glimpses from their Pasupu ceremony and wrote,
"Wedding festivities have officially begun with our pasupu function."

A Private Wedding, A Public Celebration

While the March 6 ceremony will remain a close-knit affair, the March 2 celebration at Allu Studios is expected to draw prominent faces from the Telugu film industry.

With back-to-back celebrity weddings making headlines, the Allu family is once again at the centre of celebration. As the countdown begins, fans eagerly await glimpses from what promises to be an elegant yet intimate union.

Another star wedding is ready to light up the industry calendar — and this one comes with the unmistakable Allu flair.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Allu Sirish marry Nayanika Reddy?

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are set to have their intimate wedding on March 6, 2026. The ceremony will be attended by close family and friends.

Will there be a pre-wedding celebration for the Telugu film industry?

Yes, there will be pre-wedding celebrations for the Telugu film industry on March 2nd at Allu Studios. This event will allow industry members to join in the couple's joyous milestone.

When did Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy get engaged?

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy got engaged in October 2025. The engagement ceremony was a private affair attended by prominent family members.

Where were some of the pre-wedding festivities held?

The couple previously held pre-wedding festivities in Dubai, attended by close friends and family, including Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy also organized a wildlife-themed celebration.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Allu Sirish Wedding Nayanika Reddy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Allu Sirish Confirms Wedding Date With Nayanika Reddy, Pre-Wedding Bash At Allu Studios
Allu Sirish Confirms Wedding Date With Nayanika Reddy, Pre-Wedding Bash At Allu Studios
Entertainment
TVK Chief Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce In Chengalpattu Court
TVK Chief Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce In Chengalpattu Court
Entertainment
High Court Clears ‘The Kerala Story 2’ For Release, Sets Aside Interim Order
High Court Clears ‘The Kerala Story 2’ For Release, Sets Aside Interim Order
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Post Becomes Most-Liked; Beats Alia-Ranbir And Sid-Kiara
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Post Becomes Most-Liked; Beats Alia-Ranbir And Sid-Kiara
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India Summit 2026: Piyush Goyal Says India’s FTA Strength Rooted in 1.4 Billion People at ABP Summit
Ideas of India 2026: Make in India 2.0 ,Madhur Daga on Competing with the World Stage
Ideas of india 2026: Resilience and Inner Strength Shape Dialogue at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Says Politics Has Transformed Under PM Modi at Ideas of India Summit
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, Case Dismissed Before Trial; CBI Officers to Face Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget