Allu Sirish Confirms Wedding Date With Nayanika Reddy, Pre-Wedding Bash At Allu Studios

The Telugu film industry is gearing up for yet another star-studded celebration. Actor Allu Sirish has officially announced that he will marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026.

While the ceremony will be intimate, the festivities promise to bring together some of the biggest names in the industry.

Wedding On March 6, Industry Celebration On March 2

Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March.



We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) February 26, 2026

Taking to X, Sirish shared the much-awaited update about his big day. He confirmed that the wedding will be a private affair attended by close family and friends.

He wrote,

"Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March (sic)."

The pre-wedding celebration will take place at Allu Studios on March 2, offering members of the Telugu film fraternity a chance to join the couple in their joyous milestone.

Engagement In October 2025

The couple got engaged in October 2025 in a private ceremony. Sharing the news at the time, Sirish posted photographs from the engagement and wrote,

"I'm finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika! (sic)."

The ceremony was attended by prominent family members, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, among others.

Pre-Wedding Festivities In Full Swing

The celebrations began well before the official dates. The couple previously hosted pre-wedding festivities in Dubai, attended by close friends and family, including Sirish’s brother Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy also organised a wildlife-themed celebration for the couple. Although the Pushpa star was not present at the traditional Pasupu ceremony, he had earlier joined the couple for a luxury yacht party in Dubai.

As the wedding rituals commenced, Sirish shared glimpses from their Pasupu ceremony and wrote,

"Wedding festivities have officially begun with our pasupu function."

A Private Wedding, A Public Celebration

While the March 6 ceremony will remain a close-knit affair, the March 2 celebration at Allu Studios is expected to draw prominent faces from the Telugu film industry.

With back-to-back celebrity weddings making headlines, the Allu family is once again at the centre of celebration. As the countdown begins, fans eagerly await glimpses from what promises to be an elegant yet intimate union.

Another star wedding is ready to light up the industry calendar — and this one comes with the unmistakable Allu flair.