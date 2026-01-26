Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Lollapalooza India 2026 turned into more than just a music celebration when actor Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder made a series of appearances that set social media abuzz. From separate arrivals to viral exit videos, the duo’s presence at the Mumbai festival reignited ongoing speculation about their relationship, drawing massive attention from fans and online communities alike.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Day 3: Sunny Deol’s War Epic Storms Past ₹100 Crore, Surpasses Dhurandhar’s Opening Weekend

Spotted At Lollapalooza: Separate Entries, Shared Spotlight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A video shared online captured Disha Patani and Talwiinder arriving at the Lollapalooza venue individually. However, a brief moment caught on camera, where Disha turned back to glance at Talwiinder standing nearby, was enough to spark fresh curiosity online.

Their fashion choices also drew notice. Talwiinder kept it understated in a black T-shirt and denim jeans, paired with his signature full-face makeup that aligns with his artistic stage identity. Disha opted for a white corset-style top styled with relaxed, baggy denim, keeping her look effortless yet striking.

Social Media Reacts As Videos Go Viral

Clips from inside the festival soon surfaced online, including footage of Talwiinder performing live. As the videos circulated, online chatter intensified, with users dissecting every frame for clues about the duo’s off-stage dynamic. Despite the growing speculation, neither Disha nor Talwiinder has issued any statement addressing the buzz around their appearances.

Udaipur Wedding Sightings Had Already Raised Eyebrows

This isn’t the first time the pair has found themselves in the spotlight together. Earlier this month, during the wedding festivities of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Udaipur, videos showed Disha mingling with guests while holding the arm of a man many viewers identified as Talwiinder. Additional clips captured the two arriving and leaving the celebrations, further fueling speculation.

Exit Video Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ainish Orine Mathias (@aneeeshaa)

What truly sent the internet into overdrive was a later video from Lollapalooza, where Disha and Talwiinder were seen walking out of the venue together, hand-in-hand, navigating through the crowd. The moment, captured after Talwiinder’s performance alongside international artist Kehlani, was widely interpreted by fans as a public confirmation of their relationship.

The duo was later photographed leaving the venue in the same car, accompanied by friends, adding another layer to the already viral moment.

Internet Reacts: Fans Weigh In

The viral clips triggered a flood of reactions online. Under a Reddit discussion, one user commented, "Damn - its as real as it gets now!! I mean, I get it - he's a hit machine and riding a high right now. But deep in me, I still cannot believe how this guy pulled Disha fucking Patani. Way outkicking his coverage, looks wise imho,"

Another wrote, "Why does it looks like a scene from a Mohit Suri's movie."

A third user questioned, "Talwiinder bhai ki pull is crazy, but my question is didn't she have a boyfriend earlier 🤔,"

To which another fan replied, “No, she was single from last 4 years after her breakup with Tiger. All the articles were just rumours.”

Who Is Talwiinder? The Artist Behind The Buzz

Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, professionally known as Talwiinder, is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, and music producer who has built a strong independent following. Born in November 1997 in Tarn Taran, Punjab, and partly raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, his music blends Punjabi sounds with hip-hop, R&B, trap, and synth-pop influences.

Known for performing with face paint, Talwiinder has previously said this artistic choice helps keep the focus on his music rather than his personal life. Since beginning his music journey in 2018, he has released popular tracks such as Gaah, Dhundhala, Khayaal, Nasha, Wishes, Tu, and Funk Song. His debut album Misfit, released in October 2024, further cemented his genre-bending reputation.

He has also performed alongside international artists like Dua Lipa and G-Eazy and appeared at major festivals, including previous editions of Lollapalooza India.

What’s Next For Disha Patani

On the professional front, Disha Patani is gearing up for her upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. While she remains tight-lipped about her personal life, her recent public appearances have undoubtedly kept fans guessing.