Rajpal Yadav Launches YouTube Channel Amid Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Even as he navigates a high-profile Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav has chosen to step into a new space, the digital world. The actor, currently out on interim bail, has officially launched his own YouTube channel, marking what he describes as a fresh chapter in his journey.

He shared the announcement through a video message on Instagram, directly addressing his fans with visible enthusiasm.

'Nayi Shuruat': Rajpal’s Digital Debut

In the video, Rajpal greeted his audience warmly and revealed that the move had been in the works for some time.

He said, “Hi friends, I am your Rajpal, and I am very happy to tell you that I have been preparing for a long time to start a new chapter. The time has come. I need your blessings. My YouTube channel is being launched today. And the name of this channel is Rajpal Naurang Yadav.”

The actor also explained the intent behind the platform.

He shared, “The mission of Rajpal Naurang Yadav YouTube channel is that children, old, young, everyone should have fun.”

The caption accompanying his post read: “Nayi Shuruat, Naya Safar. Abhi subscribe kariye mere YouTube channel pe.”

A New Chapter During Challenging Times

The channel launch comes at a time when Rajpal Yadav remains in the spotlight over the ongoing cheque bounce case. However, his digital debut signals an attempt to reconnect with audiences directly, beyond the big screen.

While legal proceedings continue, the actor appears focused on expanding his reach and engaging with viewers across generations through online content.