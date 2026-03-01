Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajpal Yadav Launches YouTube Channel Amid Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav Launches YouTube Channel Amid Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Amid the ongoing Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav announces the launch of his official YouTube channel ‘Rajpal Naurang Yadav’, calling it a new beginning.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Even as he navigates a high-profile Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav has chosen to step into a new space, the digital world. The actor, currently out on interim bail, has officially launched his own YouTube channel, marking what he describes as a fresh chapter in his journey.

He shared the announcement through a video message on Instagram, directly addressing his fans with visible enthusiasm.

'Nayi Shuruat': Rajpal’s Digital Debut

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

In the video, Rajpal greeted his audience warmly and revealed that the move had been in the works for some time.

He said, “Hi friends, I am your Rajpal, and I am very happy to tell you that I have been preparing for a long time to start a new chapter. The time has come. I need your blessings. My YouTube channel is being launched today. And the name of this channel is Rajpal Naurang Yadav.”

The actor also explained the intent behind the platform.

He shared, “The mission of Rajpal Naurang Yadav YouTube channel is that children, old, young, everyone should have fun.”

The caption accompanying his post read: “Nayi Shuruat, Naya Safar. Abhi subscribe kariye mere YouTube channel pe.”

A New Chapter During Challenging Times

The channel launch comes at a time when Rajpal Yadav remains in the spotlight over the ongoing cheque bounce case. However, his digital debut signals an attempt to reconnect with audiences directly, beyond the big screen.

While legal proceedings continue, the actor appears focused on expanding his reach and engaging with viewers across generations through online content.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rajpal Yadav's new venture?

Rajpal Yadav has launched his own YouTube channel named 'Rajpal Naurang Yadav'. This marks his official entry into the digital world.

What is the purpose of Rajpal Yadav's YouTube channel?

The channel aims to entertain everyone, from children to the elderly, ensuring that all age groups have fun.

When did Rajpal Yadav launch his YouTube channel?

Rajpal Yadav officially launched his YouTube channel on the day he shared the announcement. This move has been in the works for some time.

How did Rajpal Yadav announce his YouTube channel launch?

He announced the launch through a video message shared directly with his fans on Instagram, expressing his enthusiasm.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Bollywood News Rajpal Yadav ENtertainment News Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce
