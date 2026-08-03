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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDelhi's Viral Slum Creator Mohammed Irfan's YouTube Channel Restored Hours After Termination

Delhi's Viral Slum Creator Mohammed Irfan's YouTube Channel Restored Hours After Termination

Viral Delhi creator Mohammed Irfan has regained access to his YouTube channel, Main Irfan, just hours after it was terminated for an alleged Google Terms of Service violation.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

Delhi-based content creator Mohammed Irfan has regained access to his YouTube channel just hours after it was unexpectedly terminated, bringing relief to his rapidly growing online community. The creator, whose channel Main Irfan surged in popularity following a viral public appearance, had earlier appealed to YouTube after the platform cited a violation of Google's Terms of Service. His account has now been restored.

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Channel Briefly Removed After Rapid Rise In Popularity

Mohammed Irfan, who lives in a Delhi slum, witnessed an extraordinary rise in online popularity after launching his YouTube channel, Main Irfan. The account attracted tens of thousands of subscribers in a short span before it suddenly became inaccessible.

Visitors attempting to open the channel were shown a notice stating that the account had been terminated for violating Google's Terms of Service. At the time, YouTube did not issue any public explanation beyond the message displayed on the page.

Viral Moment Brought Irfan Into The Spotlight

Irfan first drew nationwide attention after reciting the Preamble to the Constitution during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

He talked about the struggles faced by workers in the unorganised sector while stressing the importance of accessible education, healthcare and democratic rights.

On July 28, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Irfan, saying his perspective reflected the strength and promise of India's youth.

(Image Source: X/@IrfanDelh)
(Image Source: X/@IrfanDelh)

Irfan Appealed To YouTube After The Suspension

Following the termination of his account, Irfan shared a message on X, describing the removal as an apparent error and requesting YouTube to review its decision.

He wrote, "My channel was completely new, and I have honestly followed all of YouTube’s guidelines," Mr. Irfan said in his post on X. "People really liked my content, which is why my subscribers increased. It seems like there was a mistake by your automatic system. Please review my channel again and restore it."

ALSO READ: ‘Triggered Insaan’ Nischay Malhan Raises Rs 70 Lakh In 50-Hour Livestream For Assam Flood Relief

Creator Confirms Channel Has Been Restored

A few hours later, Irfan returned to X with an update confirming that his YouTube account had been reinstated.

He said, "There were challenges along the way, but your support never wavered. Channel Restored! New Video Coming Soon!"

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Mohammed Irfan's YouTube channel?

His channel, got terminated.

Was Mohammed Irfan's YouTube channel restored?

Yes, his YouTube channel was restored just hours after its termination. Irfan confirmed the reinstatement on X (formerly Twitter).

How did Mohammed Irfan gain popularity?

He gained popularity after reciting the Preamble to the Constitution at a protest. He also highlighted workers' struggles and the importance of accessible education.

Why was Mohammed Irfan's channel initially terminated?

YouTube stated the termination was due to a violation of Google's Terms of Service. However, Irfan believed it was an error by an automatic system.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
YouTube DELHI NEWS Mohammed Irfan Main Irfan
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