There are strong rumors and whispers surrounding a potential wedding for Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, with speculation about double celebrations.
Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz To Have Two Weddings; Niall Horan Says 'I'm Not Going': WATCH
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz may have two weddings according to a report, but Niall Horan confirms he won’t attend, leaving fans surprised.
- Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz may have two wedding ceremonies.
- New York and London are potential locations for the weddings.
- Niall Horan joked he would not attend Styles' wedding.
- Engagement rumors persist, but remain unconfirmed by the couple.
Wedding whispers around Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have only grown louder in recent weeks. While plans for what could be a double celebration take shape, a candid remark from Niall Horan has added an unexpected edge to the story.
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Two Weddings On The Cards?
According to a report by Page Six, the couple could be looking at not one, but two wedding ceremonies. A source close to Kravitz’s family suggested that New York is likely to feature prominently in the plans, largely due to her father, Lenny Kravitz.
"I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad, so if anything it’s going to be two weddings. Dad still lives in downtown [Manhattan]. It could be at the Fouquet’s Hotel. If she does two [weddings] it would be one in London and one in New York. She would do downtown over Brooklyn because he likes downtown and she would do that for him."
If the plans materialise, London is expected to host the second ceremony, making it a transatlantic affair that blends personal sentiment with global appeal.
Niall Horan’s Remark Leaves Fans Stunned
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As excitement builds over a potential guest list packed with A-listers, one familiar name has already ruled himself out. Speaking during an interview on New Zealand’s radio show The Edge, Horan addressed the speculation head-on.
“I’ve got a couple of weddings that I’m going to coming up. We all love a wedding. A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that’s gonna be very fun,” he said initially.
But when pressed about whether those celebrations might involve “old people you used to work with”, Horan quickly clarified the situation.
“Oh, right, no. I get it now. No, just mates of mine.”
“I am not going, if that’s what you’re asking. … I’m a busy man,” he added.
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Engagement Buzz Still Unconfirmed
Back in April, Page Six reported that the pair had got engaged after roughly eight months of dating. Photographs showing Kravitz wearing a striking diamond ring only intensified the speculation. Even so, neither Styles nor Kravitz has publicly confirmed the engagement, leaving fans to piece together clues as they emerge.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz getting married?
Where might Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have their wedding ceremonies?
Plans suggest potential ceremonies in both New York, due to Zoë's father, and London, making it a transatlantic event.
Has Niall Horan confirmed he will attend Harry Styles' wedding?
Niall Horan has stated he is attending a couple of weddings for his mates, but clarified he will not be attending if it involves 'old people you used to work with'.
Is the engagement between Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz confirmed?
While there has been significant speculation and photos of Zoë wearing a diamond ring, neither Harry Styles nor Zoë Kravitz has publicly confirmed their engagement.