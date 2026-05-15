Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court urges family to resolve estate dispute with dignity.

Court stresses mediation's importance, warns against derailing efforts.

Justice highlights emotional toll on 80-year-old matriarch.

Company director appointments restrained amid estate dispute.

A deeply personal family dispute over the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur has now reached a critical juncture, with the Supreme Court stepping in to encourage reconciliation. As tensions continue to simmer between his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur and his mother Rani Kapur, the court has made a pointed appeal to resolve the matter with dignity, and do not lose sight of the emotional cost, especially for an 80-year-old matriarch caught in the middle.

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Supreme Court Calls For Restraint And Mediation

During a hearing on Thursday, a Bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan reviewed the ongoing legal battle between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur. The judges made it clear that mediation remains the preferred path forward and warmed against any actions that could derail the process.

"We have already requested the mediator to start with the mediation proceedings. For the present, we request the opponents not to do anything which may directly affect mediation. Time and again we have said it will be in the interest of all parties to put an end to this dispute else it will be a long drawn battle," the Bench said.

The court didn’t stop there. It talked about the human dimension of the dispute, urging all sides to approach mediation with sincerity rather than obligation.

“She is an 80-year-old woman. We all came with empty hands and we have to go with empty hands. All we carry is our souls. There has to be a will to settle the matter. Don't go before the mediator with a heavy heart just because court has pushed us. Each one of you try.”

At one point, the Bench also questioned the repeated legal filings, signalling its impatience with delays in the mediation process.

“Why are you again here? If you all are not interested in mediation, we will not waste any time and we will hear it. Once we have sent it to mediation, we expect the parties to participate.”

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Dispute Deepens Over Estate And Company Control

Even as the court pushed for reconciliation, it took interim steps to maintain balance. A company linked to the disputed inheritance has been restrained from moving ahead with the appointment of independent directors, an issue that had added fresh friction within the family.

The direction came in response to an application filed by Rani Kapur, who alleged that her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others were attempting a “forced takeover” of the estate, despite the matter already being referred to mediation under former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

The objection specifically targeted a proposed board meeting of Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited (RIPL), where key decisions, including appointing two independent directors and altering banking signatories, were on the agenda.