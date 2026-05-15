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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Why Are You Here Again?' SC Pushes Settlement In Sunjay Kapur Estate Row, Flags Concern For 80YO Mother

'Why Are You Here Again?' SC Pushes Settlement In Sunjay Kapur Estate Row, Flags Concern For 80YO Mother

Supreme Court urges Priya Sachdev and Rani Kapur to settle Sunjay Kapur’s estate dispute amicably, expressing concern for the well-being of his 80-year-old mother.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 May 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court urges family to resolve estate dispute with dignity.
  • Court stresses mediation's importance, warns against derailing efforts.
  • Justice highlights emotional toll on 80-year-old matriarch.
  • Company director appointments restrained amid estate dispute.

A deeply personal family dispute over the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur has now reached a critical juncture, with the Supreme Court stepping in to encourage reconciliation. As tensions continue to simmer between his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur and his mother Rani Kapur, the court has made a pointed appeal to resolve the matter with dignity, and do not lose sight of the emotional cost, especially for an 80-year-old matriarch caught in the middle.

ALSO READ: ‘Mahabharat Will Look Very Small’: Supreme Court Remarks As Rani Kapur Files Fresh Plea

Supreme Court Calls For Restraint And Mediation

During a hearing on Thursday, a Bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan reviewed the ongoing legal battle between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur. The judges made it clear that mediation remains the preferred path forward and warmed against any actions that could derail the process.

"We have already requested the mediator to start with the mediation proceedings. For the present, we request the opponents not to do anything which may directly affect mediation. Time and again we have said it will be in the interest of all parties to put an end to this dispute else it will be a long drawn battle," the Bench said.

The court didn’t stop there. It talked about the human dimension of the dispute, urging all sides to approach mediation with sincerity rather than obligation.

“She is an 80-year-old woman. We all came with empty hands and we have to go with empty hands. All we carry is our souls. There has to be a will to settle the matter. Don't go before the mediator with a heavy heart just because court has pushed us. Each one of you try.”

At one point, the Bench also questioned the repeated legal filings, signalling its impatience with delays in the mediation process.

“Why are you again here? If you all are not interested in mediation, we will not waste any time and we will hear it. Once we have sent it to mediation, we expect the parties to participate.”

ALSO READ: Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Breaks Silence On Rs 30,000 Cr Family Dispute, Says 'Won't Let Priya Own Everything': Report

Dispute Deepens Over Estate And Company Control

Even as the court pushed for reconciliation, it took interim steps to maintain balance. A company linked to the disputed inheritance has been restrained from moving ahead with the appointment of independent directors, an issue that had added fresh friction within the family.

The direction came in response to an application filed by Rani Kapur, who alleged that her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others were attempting a “forced takeover” of the estate, despite the matter already being referred to mediation under former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

The objection specifically targeted a proposed board meeting of Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited (RIPL), where key decisions, including appointing two independent directors and altering banking signatories, were on the agenda.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the nature of the dispute between Priya Sachdev Kapur and Rani Kapur?

The dispute is a family disagreement over the estate of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, involving issues of inheritance and company control.

What is the Supreme Court's stance on this family dispute?

The Supreme Court is encouraging reconciliation and has urged both parties to participate in mediation with sincerity.

Has the Supreme Court taken any interim measures in the case?

Yes, the court has restrained a company linked to the disputed inheritance from appointing independent directors to maintain balance.

Why has the Supreme Court expressed impatience with repeated legal filings?

The court expressed impatience as repeated filings suggest a lack of genuine interest in the mediation process, which it considers the preferred path.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
SUpreme COurt Priya Sachdev Kapur Rani Kapur Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute
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