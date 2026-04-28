Zoë Kravitz Flaunts Rs 5-6.5 Crore Diamond Ring Harry Styles Proposed With

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zoe Kravitz revealed a large diamond engagement ring.

The ring features a 10-12 carat diamond.

Its estimated value ranges from $600,000 to $800,000.

The ring showcases a modern, minimalist bezel setting.

It only took one sparkling detail to send the internet into a frenzy. When Zoë Kravitz stepped out recently, all eyes were on her hand, not just because of the engagement news with Harry Styles, but because of the jaw-dropping diamond ring she was proudly showing off. Big, bold and impossible to miss, the ring has quickly become the centre of attention, turning a romantic milestone into a full-blown style moment that everyone is talking about.

According to a report by the The Times of India, Zoë was spotted flaunting a “huge” ring after confirming her engagement, instantly grabbing headlines and fan attention.

Design, Price And Style Of The Statement Ring

What makes the ring so fascinating is not just its size, but its design and luxury appeal. Jewellery experts Ajay Anand Ceo of Rare Carat quoted in various reports suggest that the ring features a large diamond, estimated to be around 10 to 12 carats, making it a standout piece even by celebrity standards. The diamond is set in a sleek yellow gold bezel, a style that gives it a modern, clean finish rather than a traditional raised setting. This design detail makes the stone feel more integrated and wearable, while still delivering maximum impact.

harry styles spent a million on that ring… yeah he's not playing about her pic.twitter.com/6QFT0CpwsB — anna bea (@axlsugar) April 27, 2026

The price tag is just as headline-worthy. Experts estimate the ring could be worth anywhere between $600,000 and $800,000 (roughly Rs 5 to Rs 6.5 crore), placing it firmly in the league of ultra-luxury celebrity engagement jewellery. As one expert described it, the centre stone is a “seriously huge diamond,” highlighting its scale and exclusivity.

Zoë Kravitz spotted in NYC wearing THE ring on THAT finger 👀



According to Page Six, she and Harry Styles are reportedly engaged after eight months of dating💍 pic.twitter.com/YDnyHQQqKa — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) April 27, 2026

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Zoe's Signature Minimalist Styled Ring

Visually, the ring strikes a balance between bold glamour and understated elegance. The bezel setting, paired with the substantial diamond, creates a contemporary aesthetic that aligns perfectly with Zoë’s signature minimalist yet edgy style. Unlike overly ornate celebrity rings, this one stands out for its sculptural simplicity and strong presence.

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The report emphasises how the ring has become the defining highlight of the engagement news, with Zoë confidently showcasing it in public appearances.

In the world of celebrity lifestyle, where every detail matters, this ring is more than just a symbol of love, it is a statement piece. From its massive diamond to its modern design and staggering price, Zoë Kravitz’s engagement ring has already secured its place as one of the most talked-about celebrity accessories of the year.