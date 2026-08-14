Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer's 'Pralay' shoot moves to Mumbai near pregnant Deepika.

Australian location permission challenges also contributed to the change.

Pralay is a Rs 300 crore zombie-survival thriller film.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Pralay, reportedly a zombie-survival thriller, is set for a major change in its shooting plans. The project was initially expected to film in Australia, but the schedule is now reportedly being moved to Mumbai. According to a report, Ranveer's wish to remain close to his pregnant wife, Deepika Padukone, played a key role in the decision, although production-related challenges also contributed to the shift.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Day 1 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's Film Takes Lead Over Sunny Deol's Release With Rs 1.44 Cr Opening

Ranveer Singh Reportedly Wants To Stay Close To Deepika Padukone

According to India Today's report, the 41-year-old actor did not want to spend this phase of Deepika Padukone's pregnancy away from her as the couple prepares to welcome their second child. The makers subsequently reworked the film's schedule and are reportedly making arrangements to accommodate the shoot in Mumbai.

The report quoted a source as saying, “Ranveer wants to be around Deepika as they embrace parenthood for the second time. He doesn’t want to be away and hence the production is making arrangements to shift the schedule here in the city.”

Australia Location Permissions Also Affected The Plans

Ranveer's personal circumstances were reportedly not the only reason behind the change. The Pralay team also faced difficulties in obtaining permission to shoot at certain locations in Australia.

With both the logistical hurdles and Ranveer's desire to stay closer to his family taken into account, the actor and the makers reportedly agreed that moving the schedule to Mumbai was the most practical way forward.

The development marks a significant change to the film's original production plan, which was expected to include an extensive schedule in Australia as part of the project's large-scale production.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 X Reviews: Fans Praise Emraan Hashmi’s Comeback As Shivam Pandit, Call Film ‘Paisa Wasool’

What Do We Know About Pralay?

Directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Pralay is reportedly a VFX-heavy post-apocalyptic thriller being mounted on a budget of around Rs 300 crore.

Earlier reports suggested that the film centres on a married couple fighting to survive in a dystopian Mumbai. If the details remain unchanged, the project will mark Ranveer's first venture into the zombie-survival genre.

The film is currently in pre-production, while the makers have kept further details about its story and scale under wraps. Pralay is also among the projects lined up for Ranveer following Dhurandhar.