Mouni Roy Brings Timeless Monochrome Glam To Cannes 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni Roy stuns at Cannes 2026 in monochrome ensemble.

Actor opts for tailored black dress and checkered coat.

Minimalist makeup and sleek bun complement the look.

Appearance follows recent amicable separation announcement.

Amid the glamour and grandeur of the French Riviera, Mouni Roy made a striking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with a fashion-forward look that effortlessly blended elegance with modern sophistication. Known for serving memorable style moments, the actor turned heads with her refined monochrome ensemble, bringing understated glamour to one of the world’s biggest film events.

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Sharing glimpses from Cannes on social media, Mouni posted a series of striking photographs from the festival setting. In one image, she posed on a balcony overlooking the scenic landscape, pairing the visual with the caption: "Cannes Chaos! Bonjour."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

A Monochrome Cannes Look That Blended Structure With Minimalism

For her Cannes 2026 appearance, Mouni Roy chose a sharply tailored black ensemble that leaned into understated elegance.

She wore a fitted black dress featuring a collared neckline, layering it with a long checkered coat that added depth and structure to the outfit. The styling remained cohesive with sheer stockings and black boots, creating a polished monochrome aesthetic.

Her beauty look stayed minimal yet impactful. Nude-toned makeup paired with sharply defined eyes complemented the outfit, while a sleek bun kept the attention firmly on her overall presence.

Set against Cannes’ iconic backdrop, the look stood out for its simplicity and confidence, reflecting a carefully curated fashion statement.

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Cannes Appearance Comes Days After Separation Announcement

Mouni Roy’s appearance at the festival followed closely after the confirmation of her separation from Suraj Nambiar on May 14, 2026.

The former couple had released a joint statement confirming that the decision was mutual and amicable. They shared that the separation came after thoughtful discussions and careful consideration.

The statement also requested privacy during the period and appealed to fans and media not to circulate false narratives around their relationship.