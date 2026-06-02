ABP India@2047 Conclave: Manoj Bajpayee To Discuss Bringing Real-Life Heroes To The Screen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manoj Bajpayee to discuss 'Playing Real Heroes' at conclave.

Session to explore Bajpayee's journey and evolving storytelling.

He has won multiple awards for his impactful roles.

Bajpayee's upcoming film highlights RBI governor's crisis leadership.

As India continues to celebrate storytelling that inspires and reflects society, acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to bring his unique perspective to the ABP India@2047 Conclave in Delhi. Known for his powerful performances and ability to portray complex characters with authenticity, Bajpayee will participate in a special session titled ‘Tales Untold: Playing Real Heroes’.

The session, scheduled just before noon, will be moderated by senior journalist and renowned news anchor Dibang. The conversation is expected to explore Bajpayee’s remarkable journey in Indian cinema, his approach to portraying real-life and relatable characters, and the evolving landscape of storytelling in the country.

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One Of Indian Cinema’s Most Respected Performers

Over the course of a career spanning more than three decades, Manoj Bajpayee has established himself as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in Indian cinema. Having appeared in more than 70 films, he has earned widespread acclaim for his ability to bring depth and realism to every role he takes on.

His contribution to Indian cinema has been recognised with numerous honours, including four National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards. In 2019, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian awards.

Bajpayee's journey in films began in 1994 with brief roles in two notable productions. He made a short appearance in the crime drama Drohkaal and portrayed the dacoit Mann Singh in the acclaimed biographical drama Bandit Queen.

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Looking Ahead To ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’

The actor is currently awaiting the release of Governor: The Silent Saviour, helmed by Chinmay Mandlekar and backed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film delves into a little-known chapter of India's economic history. It centres on the RBI Governor whose leadership and crucial decisions helped the nation steer through the financial crisis that shook the country in the early 1990s.