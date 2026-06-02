Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His recent films 'Dhurandhar' brought him wide recognition.

Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera has received a lot of praise for his powerful performances in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The success of the franchise helped him gain real recognition in the entertainment industry. While he is currently enjoying the blockbuster success of both films, his journey to this point was far from easy. In a recent interview, Gera spoke openly about his struggles, career choices, financial difficulties, and the lessons that kept him grounded.

Gaurav Gera Was Interested In Arts And Crafts

During an interview with Jist, Gera recalled his early years and revealed that no one in his family had any connection to the film industry.

"There was nobody in films. No one in my family was associated with the industry," he said.

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He shared that his interest in performing arts began during school through annual functions and fancy dress competitions. However, academics were always given more importance. Reflecting on those days, he said, "I used to get A+ grades in arts and crafts, but in studies, I was a student who scored around 72 per cent, 80 per cent, or 82 per cent. I felt that the one thing I was truly good at wasn't being encouraged enough."

From Fashion Designing To Theatre

Believing that his artistic talent could become a career, Gera initially chose fashion design. He said, "I was good at sketching. I applied to the College of Arts but didn't get in. Then I moved to fashion and joined Pearl Academy of Fashion."

However, the course failed to ignite his passion. "I realised this wasn't what I wanted to do. I told my father, 'Save your money. It's a very expensive course, and I don't want to continue.' "

His father, however, encouraged him to complete the course first. "My father told me, 'Finish it. Work for six months after that, and then do whatever you want.' I worked for exactly six months and then joined theatre."

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Gera added that he is grateful his parents never forced their ambitions on him. "My father is an engineer from IIT-BHU, and my brother is a software engineer, but nothing was ever imposed on me. I'm truly grateful for that."

Gaurav Gera's Struggling Days

Speaking about his financial struggles after moving to Mumbai, Gera shared a memorable incident.

"I had only Rs 84 in my bank account. Whenever I passed by an HDFC Bank branch, I would look at it and say, 'Please take care of me.' I would almost bow my head to the bank every time I crossed it."

The actor explained that although his father supported him whenever possible, financial resources were limited.

"My father was a salaried employee. I still have his letters where he would write, 'I'm sending you Rs 2,000; I don't have more than that right now."

Despite the hardships, Gera never felt deprived. He said, "At that time, it didn't feel like suffering. If I didn't have money for an auto-rickshaw, I would simply walk. I've always been a self-respecting person. I wanted to be someone who gives, not someone who only receives."

Today, Gaurav Gera's journey stands as an inspiring example of perseverance, patience, and staying true to one's passion despite financial and personal challenges.