Mohit Suri Announces New Project With Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saiyaara team reunites for new intense, music-driven romance.

Record-breaking Saiyaara success fuels excitement for reunion.

Director Suri and YRF aim for emotional, sensitive film.

New project targets 2027 release with original cast.

Team Saiyaara is back with a promise of even more emotion, music and chemistry. After the record‑breaking success of Saiyaara, the love‑story that became India’s biggest romantic film ever, director Mohit Suri, Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Vidhani, and rising stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are once again joining hands for an intense romance. This new untitled film aims to repeat the magic of Saiyaara with a fresh, heartfelt story and another unforgettable soundtrack that will linger on streaming charts and in fans’ hearts.

Saiyaara Stars Reunite With Mohit Suri

Saiyaara was not just a box‑office hit; it redefined what a star‑cast led by newcomers could achieve. The film earned around Rs 338 crore nett in India and nearly Rs 580 crore gross worldwide, making it one of the most successful romantic musicals in Indian cinema history. Its songs stayed on charts for months, and the film became a youth‑culture phenomenon, especially among Gen‑Z viewers who instantly fell in love with Ahaan and Aneet’s on‑screen pairing. Fans now call them “Ahaneet” and eagerly wait to see them share the screen again.

For Mohit Suri, the reunion with this team feels like a homecoming. He said, “For me, love stories have always been the strongest kind of stories… when emotions run so deep, so wild and so all‑consuming that you can’t ignore them. Love should be felt with full intensity, and that is why, as a storyteller, I keep being drawn to this genre. This film also openly explores that same feeling.” He added, “Working with the Saiyaara team again is special, as if it was written in the stars. It feels like coming back home, but with a fresh creative hunger. This time, I feel like a new artist again, excited, a bit nervous, and I hope my music touches people’s hearts once more.”

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Akshay Vidhani highlighted how their partnership with Mohit goes beyond just making a film. He said, “Our collaboration with Mohit is built on a shared creative vision and a desire to tell heartfelt stories. Making a film with him is not just a project; it is an emotion, a rhythm, a moment that stays with the audience even after the film ends. ‘Saiyaara’ was exactly that kind of experience, one we will always cherish. Now that we are reuniting, we want to create something even more honest, more sensitive and more memorable.” He added, “We are happy that Ahaan and Aneet are joining us again, because the Gen‑Z audience’s favourite pair is back in Mohit Suri’s romantic world.”

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About Ahaneet New Project

This new Yash Raj Films project is expected to go on floor by the end of 2026 and will target a worldwide theatrical release in 2027. With the same powerhouse team behind it, the man who redefined romance, the producers who shaped the film’s world, and the actors whose chemistry made Saiyaara a cult hit, the film is being built as a deeply emotional, music‑driven romance that could once again change the way young audiences see love on screen.