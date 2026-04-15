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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFarhan Akhtar Pays Special Tribute To Asha Bhosle At LPU Fest, Zanai Bhosle Hearts It

Farhan Akhtar Pays Special Tribute To Asha Bhosle At LPU Fest, Zanai Bhosle Hearts It

Farhan Akhtar paid a heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle at a college fest, creating an emotional moment that touched the audience, while fans and celebrities continue to remember the legendary singer.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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  • Akhtar performed her iconic song

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday has left the music industry in shock. Fans, celebrities, and musicians across the country are remembering her with deep love and respect, paying emotional tributes to celebrate her remarkable legacy. Singer and actor Farhan Akhtar created a heartfelt moment at a college fest that went beyond music and deeply moved the audience.

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Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Known for his energetic stage presence, Farhan Akhtar paused his performance during a college concert to honour the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Sharing the emotion behind his recent Instagram post, he wrote that the moment was dedicated to the memory of Asha ji. He also mentioned that everyone came together to express their respect and gratitude for her contribution to music.

He further added that although the audio recording from the event was not very clear, it was truly special to see thousands of students coming together to celebrate her songs and legacy. According to him, celebrating her music is one of the most beautiful ways to keep her memory alive.

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In the pictures shared from the event, Asha Bhosle’s portrait could be seen displayed on stage. Farhan also performed her iconic song Dum Maro Dum, which instantly lifted the energy of the entire venue. The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause, making the tribute even more emotional and powerful. His gesture once again highlighted how artists like Asha Bhosle continue to inspire generations of performers and music lovers.

Farhan Akhtar’s post also received warm reactions from fans and celebrities. Zanai Bhosle expressed her love through heart emojis, while Soha Ali Khan also showed her appreciation for the tribute.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar’s Work

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in 120 Bahadur. He is now gearing up for his upcoming ambitious project, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Balancing acting, directing, and singing, he continues to explore multiple creative roles in the industry.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are Farhan Akhtar's upcoming professional projects?

Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his upcoming ambitious project, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. He continues to balance acting, directing, and singing.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Farhan Akhtar Asha Bhosle Last Rites Asha Bhosle Songs
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