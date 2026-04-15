Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2, Dacoit Lags Behind South Film In Wednesday Box Office Race

Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit Lags Behind South Film In Wednesday Box Office Race

South films take the lead in the Wednesday box office collection, outperforming Dhurandhar 2 and Dacoit. Here’s a quick look at the collections and occupancy trends of all major releases.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaazha 2 nears ₹100 crore club, occupancy at 52.0%.

There’s a lot of action at the box office this Wednesday. From the 28-day-old Dhurandhar 2 to the new release Dacoit, there is tough competition in terms of earnings. Two South films, Vaazha 2 and Love Insurance Company, are also quietly holding their ground. Let’s take a look at how these films are performing today in terms of collection and occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 28 Collection

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has delivered a historic performance and has become one of the biggest Bollywood films. Even after three strong weeks, it continues to hold steady in the fourth week. On its fourth Tuesday, the film earned Rs 7.05 crore.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, on Day 28, the film has collected Rs 1.72 crore till 4:30 PM. The final numbers will come after 10:30 PM. Its occupancy till 3 PM on Wednesday stands at 10%. While the film’s total collection in India so far is Rs 1096.99 crore.

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan To Make A Cameo In Allu Arjun’s Raaka? Here’s The Big Update

Dacoit Day 6 Collection

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic action thriller Dacoit has not managed to impress the audience much. The film opened at Rs 6.55 crore, followed by Rs 6.85 crore on Day 2, Rs 6.40 crore on Day 3, Rs 2.70 crore on Day 4, and Rs 3 crore on Day 5.

As per early trends, the film has earned Rs 0.62 crore till 4:30 PM on Day 6. Final figures will be updated after 10:30 PM. Its occupancy till 4:30 PM is 52.4%. The total collection of Dacoit in 6 days stands at Rs 26.02 crore.

Love Insurance Kompany Day 6 Box Office Collection

Pradeep Ranganathan, who saw huge success with his last two films Dragon and Dude!, is currently performing well at the box office with Love Insurance Kompany.

According to early reports, the film has collected Rs 0.83 crore till 4:30 PM on Day 6 (Wednesday). Final numbers will be updated later tonight. Its occupancy till 4:30 PM is 16.7%. The total 6-day collection of the film now stands at Rs 30.29 crore.

ALSO READ | Iran Consulate’s Hormuz Warning To Trump Comes With A Shah Rukh Khan Twist

Vaazha 2 Day 14 Collection

Among the new releases facing tough competition from Dhurandhar 2, the Malayalam drama Vaazha 2 is performing the best. The film is now close to entering the Rs 100 crore club in India.

As per early estimates, the film has earned Rs 2.9 crore till 4:30 PM on Day 14. Its occupancy till 4:30 PM is 52%.

With this, the film’s total collection in India has reached Rs 89.81 crore in 14 days.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Vaazha 2 performing on its 14th day?

Vaazha 2 has earned Rs 1.71 crore till 3 PM on its 14th day, with an occupancy of 52.0%.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Collection Dacoit Dhurandhar 2 Vaazha 2 Love Insurance Company
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit Lags Behind South Film In Wednesday Box Office Race
Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit Lags Behind South Film In Wednesday Box Office Race
Movies
Is Maatrubhumi Release Delayed? Salman Khan’s Film Yet To Be Sent To Censor Board
Is Maatrubhumi Release Delayed? Salman Khan’s Film Yet To Be Sent To Censor Board
Movies
Shah Rukh Khan To Make A Cameo In Allu Arjun’s Raaka? Here’s The Big Update
Shah Rukh Khan To Make A Cameo In Allu Arjun’s Raaka? Here’s The Big Update
Movies
Bhooth Bangla Cast Salary: Akshay Kumar Earns 95% More Than Rajpal Yadav, 1700% More Than Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi
Bhooth Bangla Cast Salary: Akshay Kumar Earns 95% More Than Rajpal Yadav, 1700% More Than Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget