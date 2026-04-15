Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit Lags Behind South Film In Wednesday Box Office Race

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaazha 2 nears ₹100 crore club, occupancy at 52.0%.

There’s a lot of action at the box office this Wednesday. From the 28-day-old Dhurandhar 2 to the new release Dacoit, there is tough competition in terms of earnings. Two South films, Vaazha 2 and Love Insurance Company, are also quietly holding their ground. Let’s take a look at how these films are performing today in terms of collection and occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 28 Collection

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has delivered a historic performance and has become one of the biggest Bollywood films. Even after three strong weeks, it continues to hold steady in the fourth week. On its fourth Tuesday, the film earned Rs 7.05 crore.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, on Day 28, the film has collected Rs 1.72 crore till 4:30 PM. The final numbers will come after 10:30 PM. Its occupancy till 3 PM on Wednesday stands at 10%. While the film’s total collection in India so far is Rs 1096.99 crore.

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Dacoit Day 6 Collection

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic action thriller Dacoit has not managed to impress the audience much. The film opened at Rs 6.55 crore, followed by Rs 6.85 crore on Day 2, Rs 6.40 crore on Day 3, Rs 2.70 crore on Day 4, and Rs 3 crore on Day 5.

As per early trends, the film has earned Rs 0.62 crore till 4:30 PM on Day 6. Final figures will be updated after 10:30 PM. Its occupancy till 4:30 PM is 52.4%. The total collection of Dacoit in 6 days stands at Rs 26.02 crore.

Love Insurance Kompany Day 6 Box Office Collection

Pradeep Ranganathan, who saw huge success with his last two films Dragon and Dude!, is currently performing well at the box office with Love Insurance Kompany.

According to early reports, the film has collected Rs 0.83 crore till 4:30 PM on Day 6 (Wednesday). Final numbers will be updated later tonight. Its occupancy till 4:30 PM is 16.7%. The total 6-day collection of the film now stands at Rs 30.29 crore.

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Vaazha 2 Day 14 Collection

Among the new releases facing tough competition from Dhurandhar 2, the Malayalam drama Vaazha 2 is performing the best. The film is now close to entering the Rs 100 crore club in India.

As per early estimates, the film has earned Rs 2.9 crore till 4:30 PM on Day 14. Its occupancy till 4:30 PM is 52%.

With this, the film’s total collection in India has reached Rs 89.81 crore in 14 days.