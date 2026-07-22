Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub On His Voice Being Replaced In Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhan' Teaser

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He requested voice removal, urging focus on student protests.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has broken his silence over the controversy surrounding Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhan, stating that he has no association with the project. His clarification comes weeks after the film's teaser sparked objections from members of the Chauhan community and Kshatriya organisations over one of its dialogues.

Actor Clarifies His Voice Was Used Without Full Context

Following the backlash, the makers replaced Ayyub's voice in the teaser with that of another artist. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ayyub explained that he had only been asked to dub a single line several months earlier without being given any context about the project.

"A few weeks back, a film teaser was released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more, as I knew the makers personally. As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film. After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago," he wrote on X.

He added, "Though this will clarify my position as an artist who would never be a part of any such project, our entire attention should be on the present situation of the country where our young relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN."

Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice.



I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity.



I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the… — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) July 21, 2026

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Actor Calls For Focus On Students' Protest

In the same statement, Ayyub urged people to shift their attention towards what he described as more pressing national issues, referring to the recent student protests in Delhi. He expressed support for the students, praising their courage and determination while stating that he would never knowingly be part of a project that conflicted with his principles.

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The controversy began after the teaser, released on June 25 to mark the birth anniversary of Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, featured the dialogue, "Tell the Pathan that Chauhan is coming." The line drew criticism from several groups, prompting the makers to make changes to the promotional material.

Media reports have also suggested that Chauhan may be inspired by an incident outside Delhi's Jama Masjid involving Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. However, the filmmakers have not officially confirmed whether the story is based on real events.

Directed by Neeraj Yadav, Chauhan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banners of Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The film is currently scheduled to release in cinemas on October 1, 2027.