Preity Zinta has voiced her concern over the ongoing student protests in Delhi and has put forth her views in a strong post on her social media account.

The actress said that while students deserve support and educational reforms, peaceful demonstrations and protests should not be "hijacked by anti-national elements" to create chaos.

Sharing a note on X (formerly Twitter), the actress stressed the need to protect the original intent of the protests and also called for constructive dialogue between all stakeholders.

She wrote, "While it’s important to support our students and ask for educational reforms that positively impact the future of our youth, it’s also very important that peaceful protests by students are Not hijacked by anti national elements to create chaos & change the nature of the protest.”

Preity further expressed her concern over whether anti-nationals have been ‘working overtime’ to create unrest in the country by using students

“Seeing so much hate & divide online makes me wonder if bad elements in & outside our country have already started to work overtime to weaponise the anger & frustration felt by our students,” she said.

The actress further stated that she believes in democracy, law and government, further appealing for a constructive dialogue.

She added, “I have always believed in hard work, equality and excellence & that should never be compromised. I also believe in our democracy, law and order & our government, therefore I sincerely hope that both sides enter into meaningful & constructive dialogue & weed out any nefarious elements & agendas out of this protest & conversation, so the future is bright for our youth and for our democracy! Jai Hind!"

While it’s important to support our students and ask for educational reforms that positively impact the future of our youth, it’s also very important that peaceful protests by students are Not hijacked by anti national elements to create chaos & change the nature of the protest.… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 22, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, Preity had extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk and the protesting students, urging the government to begin meaningful discussions before Wangchuk's health deteriorated further amid his prolonged fast.

In her earlier post, she wrote, "I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth. My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you. Jai Hind!"

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)