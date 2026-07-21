Sanjay Dutt Enjoys FIFA World Cup Final With Family, Maanayata Shares Heartwarming Moments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Dutt's family enjoyed 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Maanayata shared videos showing children's excitement during match.

Spain defeated Argentina in dramatic final held in New Jersey.

Sanjay Dutt gave fans a glimpse into a cosy family evening as he watched the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins, Shahraan and Iqra. The special moments were shared by Maanayata on social media, where she posted a series of videos capturing the family's excitement during the match.

Family Game Night Becomes a Heartwarming Celebration

In the clips, Sanjay is seen relaxing in an all-white outfit as Maanayata films the celebrations. He warmly calls Iqra to sit beside him, and the father-daughter duo smile for the camera. Meanwhile, Shahraan can be heard enthusiastically cheering after a goal, adding to the lively atmosphere as the family enjoyed the thrilling contest together from their living room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sujit Gupta | Bollywood | Cinematographer (@theavadhiguy)

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Maanayata captioned the post "Family Game Night", accompanied by the flags of Spain and Argentina, reflecting the teams contesting the final.

Proud Family Moment On and Off the Pitch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final was held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Spain defeated defending champions Argentina to lift the coveted trophy. The dramatic encounter was celebrated by football fans around the world, including the Dutt family.

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Sanjay and Maanayata's relationship dates back to the mid-2000s, when they met through mutual friends before marrying in a private ceremony in Goa on February 7, 2008. They welcomed their twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in October 2010. Sanjay is also father to Trishala Dutt, his daughter from his first marriage to the late actor Richa Sharma, with whom he continues to share a close bond.

On the professional front, Sanjay was recently seen in Aakhiri Sawaal and is now preparing for Khalnayak Returns, with his first look from the much-awaited film already unveiled.