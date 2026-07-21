Sanjay Dutt, his wife Maanayata Dutt, and their twins, Shahraan and Iqra, watched the 2026 FIFA World Cup final together as a family.
Sanjay Dutt Enjoys FIFA World Cup Final With Family, Maanayata Shares Heartwarming Moments
Sanjay Dutt enjoyed the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with wife Maanayata and twins Shahraan and Iqra. The family celebrated Spain's victory together, with Maanayata sharing the sweet moments online.
- Sanjay Dutt's family enjoyed 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
- Maanayata shared videos showing children's excitement during match.
- Spain defeated Argentina in dramatic final held in New Jersey.
Sanjay Dutt gave fans a glimpse into a cosy family evening as he watched the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins, Shahraan and Iqra. The special moments were shared by Maanayata on social media, where she posted a series of videos capturing the family's excitement during the match.
Family Game Night Becomes a Heartwarming Celebration
In the clips, Sanjay is seen relaxing in an all-white outfit as Maanayata films the celebrations. He warmly calls Iqra to sit beside him, and the father-daughter duo smile for the camera. Meanwhile, Shahraan can be heard enthusiastically cheering after a goal, adding to the lively atmosphere as the family enjoyed the thrilling contest together from their living room.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Down In Tears After Emotional Reunion With Son Zayn
Maanayata captioned the post "Family Game Night", accompanied by the flags of Spain and Argentina, reflecting the teams contesting the final.
Proud Family Moment On and Off the Pitch
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final was held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Spain defeated defending champions Argentina to lift the coveted trophy. The dramatic encounter was celebrated by football fans around the world, including the Dutt family.
ALSO READ | Annu Kapoor Questions Shah Rukh Khan's 'Last Superstar' Tag, Asks 'Will He Be Relevant In 2045?'
Sanjay and Maanayata's relationship dates back to the mid-2000s, when they met through mutual friends before marrying in a private ceremony in Goa on February 7, 2008. They welcomed their twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in October 2010. Sanjay is also father to Trishala Dutt, his daughter from his first marriage to the late actor Richa Sharma, with whom he continues to share a close bond.
On the professional front, Sanjay was recently seen in Aakhiri Sawaal and is now preparing for Khalnayak Returns, with his first look from the much-awaited film already unveiled.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who watched the 2026 FIFA World Cup final together?
Which teams competed in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final was contested between Spain and Argentina. Spain emerged victorious, defeating defending champions Argentina.
Where was the 2026 FIFA World Cup final played?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final, watched by the Dutt family, was held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
When did Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt get married?
Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt got married in a private ceremony in Goa on February 7, 2008. They met through mutual friends in the mid-2000s.