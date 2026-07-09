Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMargaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff Separate Months Before Third Wedding Anniversary: Report

Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff Separate Months Before Third Wedding Anniversary: Report

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are reportedly going through a rocky phase, with sources claiming the couple have separated.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fresh reports indicate Qualley and Antonoff separated after nearly three years.
  • Qualley's absence from Swift's wedding fueled separation rumors.
  • Instagram wedding photos briefly vanished, fueling further relationship speculation.
  • Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly addressed the claims.

Fresh reports have placed Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's marriage under renewed scrutiny, with multiple sources claiming the couple have separated after nearly three years of marriage. The speculation intensified after Qualley was absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations, while activity on her Instagram account added to online discussion. Although reports suggest the relationship has entered a difficult phase, neither star has publicly addressed the claims.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani’s Sizzling Chemistry With Yash In Toxic Song Has Fans Saying ‘Tabaahi, Tabaahi’; Music Trends On YouTube

Reports Claim The Couple Have Separated 

According to People, Qualley, 31, and Antonoff, 42, have reportedly gone their separate ways just months before reaching their third wedding anniversary.

A source told the publication that the couple's relationship has been "rocky," while another insider said they are currently "figuring things out."

Despite the reported change in their personal lives, both remain focused on their respective careers.

Antonoff is currently travelling as part of his Bleachers Forever Tour, while Qualley is in pre-production for her forthcoming horror film, Possession.

Their last public appearance together is believed to have been at the Grammy Awards earlier this year in February.

Taylor Swift Wedding Absence Fuelled Speculation

Rumours surrounding the pair gained momentum after Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on 3 July without Qualley.

He first appeared alone at the rehearsal dinner before attending the ceremony alongside his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff. Qualley's absence quickly became a talking point among fans, prompting widespread speculation about the state of their marriage.

Wedding Photos Briefly Disappeared From Instagram

Social media users also noticed that several images had disappeared from Qualley's Instagram profile, including photographs from the couple's wedding.

The move sparked fresh rumours that the marriage was in trouble. However, the speculation eased shortly afterwards when fans realised the actress had simply unarchived the posts, restoring some of the posts later.

ALSO READ: 'If She Says This, She'll Never Win': Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Criticise Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case

About Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship

Qualley and Antonoff began dating in 2021 before announcing their engagement the following year. The couple married in 2023 during a ceremony on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

While reports now suggest they are living separately and navigating a difficult period, neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly commented on the status of their relationship. Until then, the reports remain based on unnamed sources.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff separating?

Multiple sources claim the couple has separated after nearly three years of marriage. Reports suggest their relationship is

Have Margaret Qualley or Jack Antonoff confirmed their separation?

No, neither Margaret Qualley nor Jack Antonoff has publicly addressed the claims. The reports remain based on unnamed sources.

What led to the speculation about their separation?

Speculation intensified after Qualley's absence from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations. Activity on her Instagram, where wedding photos briefly disappeared, also fueled discussion.

What are Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff currently doing?

Antonoff is currently traveling for his Bleachers Forever Tour. Qualley is in pre-production for her forthcoming horror film,

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jul 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News ENtertainment News Jack Antonoff Margaret Qualley Margaret Qualley Jack Antonoff Split
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff Separate Months Before Third Wedding Anniversary: Report
Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff Separate Months Before Third Wedding Anniversary: Report
Celebrities
'If She Says This, She'll Never Win': Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Criticise Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case
'If She Says This, She'll Never Win': Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Criticise Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case
Celebrities
After OTT Removal, Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj To Be Screened At Gurdwaras In 3 States And 2 UTs
After OTT Removal, Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj To Be Screened At Gurdwaras In 3 States And 2 UTs
Celebrities
AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation After Rajesh Sharma Falls Critically Ill On Prabhas' Fauzi Set
AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation After Rajesh Sharma Falls Critically Ill On Prabhas' Fauzi Set
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Strait of Hormuz Becomes New Flashpoint Between Iran and US
Weather Alert: Monsoon Fury Disrupts Half of India with Floods, Waterlogging and Landslides
Monsoon Chaos: Waterlogging, Flash Floods and Safety Risks Across India
Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging in Delhi, LPG Cylinders Swept Away in Maharashtra
Trump Statement: Trump Claims US Has Already Won, Iran Seeks Negotiations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget