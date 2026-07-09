Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff Separate Months Before Third Wedding Anniversary: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fresh reports indicate Qualley and Antonoff separated after nearly three years.

Qualley's absence from Swift's wedding fueled separation rumors.

Instagram wedding photos briefly vanished, fueling further relationship speculation.

Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly addressed the claims.

Fresh reports have placed Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's marriage under renewed scrutiny, with multiple sources claiming the couple have separated after nearly three years of marriage. The speculation intensified after Qualley was absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations, while activity on her Instagram account added to online discussion. Although reports suggest the relationship has entered a difficult phase, neither star has publicly addressed the claims.

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Reports Claim The Couple Have Separated

According to People, Qualley, 31, and Antonoff, 42, have reportedly gone their separate ways just months before reaching their third wedding anniversary.

A source told the publication that the couple's relationship has been "rocky," while another insider said they are currently "figuring things out."

Despite the reported change in their personal lives, both remain focused on their respective careers.

Antonoff is currently travelling as part of his Bleachers Forever Tour, while Qualley is in pre-production for her forthcoming horror film, Possession.

Their last public appearance together is believed to have been at the Grammy Awards earlier this year in February.

Taylor Swift Wedding Absence Fuelled Speculation

Rumours surrounding the pair gained momentum after Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on 3 July without Qualley.

He first appeared alone at the rehearsal dinner before attending the ceremony alongside his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff. Qualley's absence quickly became a talking point among fans, prompting widespread speculation about the state of their marriage.

Wedding Photos Briefly Disappeared From Instagram

Social media users also noticed that several images had disappeared from Qualley's Instagram profile, including photographs from the couple's wedding.

The move sparked fresh rumours that the marriage was in trouble. However, the speculation eased shortly afterwards when fans realised the actress had simply unarchived the posts, restoring some of the posts later.

Margaret Qualley appears to debunk split rumors by unarchiving posts with Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/MfnPvwwmAm — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 8, 2026

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About Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship

Qualley and Antonoff began dating in 2021 before announcing their engagement the following year. The couple married in 2023 during a ceremony on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

Jack Antnoff and Margaret Qualley's intimate wedding in New Jersey !!!



Happy married life! Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley took a milestone step in their relationship.



The couple said "I do " over the weekend in an intimate ceremony after almost two years of dating. pic.twitter.com/80gEWKFEat — Celebrities Anniversary Today (@anniversary2day) August 20, 2023

While reports now suggest they are living separately and navigating a difficult period, neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly commented on the status of their relationship. Until then, the reports remain based on unnamed sources.