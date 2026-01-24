Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly Biopic Timeline, Here Is WHAT We Know

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, widely recognised for redefining modern Hindi romantic comedies, is now steadily expanding his creative canvas. While his trademark quirky rom-coms have shaped his identity in Bollywood, the director has increasingly explored diverse genres. In a recent interaction, Ranjan opened up about his upcoming projects and offered an early update on the much-anticipated biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Luv Ranjan revealed that preparations for the biopic are moving ahead and that the team is aiming to take the film on floors in early 2026. Although he refrained from sharing specific creative details, the update has reignited excitement around the long-discussed project.

Sourav Ganguly Biopic to Begin Filming in March 2026

According to Luv Ranjan, the makers are targeting March 2026 as the tentative start date for filming the biopic. The project is expected to chronicle Sourav Ganguly’s illustrious cricketing journey, including his transformative tenure as the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Earlier reports cited by Moneycontrol suggest that Kolkata will serve as a key filming location, given its deep connection to Ganguly’s life and career. While no official casting announcement has been made yet, speculation around the lead role continues to build.

Rajkummar Rao in Talks to Play the Cricketing Icon?

As per industry reports, Rajkummar Rao is reportedly being considered to portray Sourav Ganguly on screen. The actor is said to be undergoing rigorous preparation, including learning left-handed batting, to authentically capture the former cricketer’s style and persona. However, the makers are yet to confirm the casting officially.

Luv Ranjan Reflects on His Filmmaking Identity

During the same interview, Luv Ranjan reflected on how his filmmaking style evolved organically over time. Addressing the perception of his signature rom-com approach, he said, “When I started in this industry, it was not like I decided that I was going to be a filmmaker who would have a signature with quirky rom-coms.

“Sometimes, what happens is that you can’t determine your journey. You set out to do something, and your journey takes form.” He further added that while audiences now associate him with romantic comedies, it was never a pre-planned decision or a consciously chosen path.

Luv Ranjan’s Immediate Focus on Vadh 2

Before the Ganguly biopic takes shape, Luv Ranjan is currently focused on Vadh 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed crime thriller. Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026. Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced under the Luv Films banner, the sequel aims to retain the raw intensity and realism that resonated with audiences in the first installment.