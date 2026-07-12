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English NewsEntertainmentKoreanWATCH: BTS' Jimin Recreates Haaland's Iconic Walk, Sends ARMY Into A Frenzy Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

WATCH: BTS' Jimin Recreates Haaland's Iconic Walk, Sends ARMY Into A Frenzy Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

BTS star Jimin recreated Erling Haaland's famous walk during a concert, sending ARMY into a frenzy as fans imagined a dream meeting at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BTS's Jimin recreated footballer Haaland's walk, sparking viral sensation.
  • Fans reacted enthusiastically, calling for a World Cup meeting.
  • BTS's World Cup final performance fueled fan crossover hopes.

BTS member Jimin has become the latest viral sensation online after fans noticed him recreating what many recognised as football star Erling Haaland's signature walk during a recent concert. The clip quickly spread across X, where ARMY responded with memes, jokes and enthusiastic calls for the K-pop idol and the Norwegian striker to meet at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

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Jimin's Playful Haaland Walk Goes Viral

The viral clip surfaced just days after FIFA announced one of the most ambitious entertainment line-ups ever assembled for a World Cup final.

Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the tournament's first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, scheduled to take place during the FIFA World Cup final on 19 July in New York. Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay and the Sesame Street Muppets are also set to perform during the 11-minute show, which supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Amid the excitement surrounding the event, Jimin unexpectedly became part of the football conversation after fans spotted him performing what many described as Haaland's trademark walk during a concert.

Fans React To Jimin's Viral Haaland Walk

ARMY quickly filled social media with humorous reactions after the clip gained traction.

One user wrote, "JIMIN WITH THIS SIGN OF HIM THOR AND HAALAND IM CRYING. God of thunder, god of football, our god."

Another commented, "jimin loved the crowd's reaction so much he kept on doing the haaland walk."

A third fan said, "Him fixing his hair and all he was DETERMINED."

Another added, "he’s not letting this go any sooner now. watch him add this to their vault of 10 jokes they laugh about."

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Fans Imagine The Ultimate BTS And Haaland World Cup Crossover

The timing of the viral moment has only added to the excitement.

With BTS already confirmed for the FIFA World Cup final halftime show, many fans are now imagining a memorable crossover with Haaland, whose Norway side remains in contention as the tournament approaches its final stages.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did BTS member Jimin do that went viral recently?

Jimin recreated football star Erling Haaland's signature walk during a recent concert. The clip quickly spread across X (Twitter), generating memes and fan reactions.

How did fans react to Jimin's imitation of Erling Haaland's walk?

Fans, known as ARMY, filled social media with humorous reactions. Many expressed hopes for Jimin and Haaland to meet at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Which artists are confirmed to perform at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show?

Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS are scheduled to perform. Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, and others will also be part of the 11-minute show.

Why are fans hoping for a crossover between BTS and Erling Haaland?

With BTS confirmed for the FIFA World Cup final halftime show, fans are imagining a memorable moment with Haaland. His Norway side is still in contention for the tournament.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Erling Haaland Jimin BTS FIFA World CUp 2026
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