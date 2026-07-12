Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BTS's Jimin recreated footballer Haaland's walk, sparking viral sensation.

Fans reacted enthusiastically, calling for a World Cup meeting.

BTS's World Cup final performance fueled fan crossover hopes.

BTS member Jimin has become the latest viral sensation online after fans noticed him recreating what many recognised as football star Erling Haaland's signature walk during a recent concert. The clip quickly spread across X, where ARMY responded with memes, jokes and enthusiastic calls for the K-pop idol and the Norwegian striker to meet at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

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Jimin's Playful Haaland Walk Goes Viral

The viral clip surfaced just days after FIFA announced one of the most ambitious entertainment line-ups ever assembled for a World Cup final.

Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the tournament's first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, scheduled to take place during the FIFA World Cup final on 19 July in New York. Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay and the Sesame Street Muppets are also set to perform during the 11-minute show, which supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Amid the excitement surrounding the event, Jimin unexpectedly became part of the football conversation after fans spotted him performing what many described as Haaland's trademark walk during a concert.

PARK JIMIN IMITANDO LA MANERA DE CAMINAR DE HAALAND #BTS_WORLDTOUR_ARIRANG_MUNICHpic.twitter.com/JVvnpfmfho — ʚ my you (@PkJm___95) July 11, 2026

Fans React To Jimin's Viral Haaland Walk

ARMY quickly filled social media with humorous reactions after the clip gained traction.

One user wrote, "JIMIN WITH THIS SIGN OF HIM THOR AND HAALAND IM CRYING. God of thunder, god of football, our god."

JIMIN WITH THIS SIGN OF HIM THOR AND HAALAND IM CRYING 😭

"god of thunder, god of football, our god" pic.twitter.com/LFbzWja0tN — 𑣲𝓳 (@jmfolder) July 11, 2026

Another commented, "jimin loved the crowd's reaction so much he kept on doing the haaland walk."

jimin loved the crowd's reaction so much he kept on doing the haaland walk 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NeOmaf6IAQ — j.mt (@jiminticaI) July 11, 2026

A third fan said, "Him fixing his hair and all he was DETERMINED."

Another added, "he’s not letting this go any sooner now. watch him add this to their vault of 10 jokes they laugh about."

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Fans Imagine The Ultimate BTS And Haaland World Cup Crossover

The timing of the viral moment has only added to the excitement.

With BTS already confirmed for the FIFA World Cup final halftime show, many fans are now imagining a memorable crossover with Haaland, whose Norway side remains in contention as the tournament approaches its final stages.