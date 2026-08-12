N Chandrasekaran Education Qualification: From Tamil Nadu Village School To Tata Sons Chairman

Natarajan Chandrasekaran's rise to the top of the Tata Group is a story that combines academic achievement, professional ambition and years of experience in the technology sector. Before becoming Chairman of Tata Sons, he built his career at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), eventually taking charge of the company as its CEO.

Born in 1963 in Mohanur, a village in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district, Chandrasekaran grew up in a farming family. His early education took place at a local government school before he moved on to higher studies.

His academic background in computer applications and applied sciences later played an important role in shaping his career in the information technology industry.

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran Net Worth: Inside His Wealth, Salary, Career And Luxury Home

N Chandrasekaran Education Qualification: What Did He Study?

Chandrasekaran completed his undergraduate studies at the Coimbatore Institute of Technology, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in applied sciences.

He subsequently pursued postgraduate education in computer applications. He completed a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli, now known as the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli.

His education provided a foundation for his long career in the technology sector. Chandrasekaran went on to build extensive experience in information technology and business management during his years with TCS and the wider Tata Group.

N Chandrasekaran Career: How Did He Join TCS?

Chandrasekaran's association with the Tata Group began in 1987, when he joined Tata Consultancy Services as an intern.

Over the following years, he took on increasingly senior responsibilities within the technology company. His professional growth reflected his experience in managing technology operations and leading large-scale business functions.

By 2007, Chandrasekaran had risen to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at TCS. His performance in senior leadership roles eventually paved the way for his appointment as the company's chief executive.

When Did N Chandrasekaran Become TCS CEO?

In 2009, Chandrasekaran was appointed CEO and Managing Director of TCS at the age of 46. His appointment marked another major milestone in his corporate career.

He became one of the youngest leaders in the Tata Group to take charge of a major company. During his tenure at TCS, he continued to establish himself as an important figure within the conglomerate.

His association with the group subsequently expanded beyond TCS when he joined the board of Tata Sons in 2016.

N Chandrasekaran As Tata Sons Chairman

Chandrasekaran's career reached another significant milestone in 2017, when he was appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, succeeding Ratan Tata.

His appointment was notable because he became the first non-family member to lead Tata Sons. By then, his nearly three-decade association with TCS had given him extensive experience in technology, corporate management and the Tata Group's operations.

Chandrasekaran had also developed a close professional association with Ratan Tata, who played a key role in selecting him to lead the group after his retirement.

ALSO READ: Afghan Girls' Education Crisis: 2.4 Million Barred From School, UNESCO Demands Urgent Action

N Chandrasekaran's Journey From Village To Corporate Leadership

Chandrasekaran's educational journey began at a government school in rural Tamil Nadu and eventually led to postgraduate studies in computer applications. His academic background was followed by a long professional career in one of India's largest technology companies.

From joining TCS as an intern in 1987 to becoming its CEO in 2009 and later taking charge of Tata Sons, his career demonstrates how technical education combined with professional experience can lead to senior corporate leadership.

His journey from a farming family in Mohanur to the top of the Tata Group has also made his education and career path a subject of interest among students, young professionals and business aspirants.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI