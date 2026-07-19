India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Says Akanksha Chamola's 'Physicality' Made Him Uncomfortable

Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Says Akanksha Chamola's 'Physicality' Made Him Uncomfortable

During a task, Dheeraj Dhoopar called Akanksha Chamola a "red flag", leading to a misunderstanding. After an emotional exchange, he apologised, and both resolved their differences.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dheeraj later apologized, admitting poor word choice; Akanksha accepted.

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 witnessed an awkward misunderstanding between Dheeraj Dhoopar and Akanksha Chamola during a task hosted by Arjun Kapoor. Contestants were asked to assign personality tags to one another, but Dheeraj's choice of calling Akanksha a "red flag" quickly sparked a disagreement. Matters escalated further when he explained that her "physicality" made him uncomfortable, prompting Akanksha to object strongly to the wording. While the conversation turned tense inside the jail, the two later sat down to clear the air, with Dheeraj apologising and admitting he had expressed himself poorly during the task.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's 'Red Flag' Comment

During the activity led by Arjun Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar was asked to assign a tag to Akanksha Chamola. He replied, "In a good way, I'll say red flag." When Akanksha questioned how that could be positive, Dheeraj explained that he often felt uncomfortable around her mannerisms and behaviour.

He said, "The way she behaves, I get a little uncomfortable. The way she is, the way she talks, the tone of everything, she takes everything very lightly. Which is not a bad thing... But I get uncomfortable. I get a little uncomfortable with her physicality." Akanksha immediately challenged the remark, pointing out that Dheeraj often danced with her and called her one of his closest friends.

Giving him a tag in return, she said, "If he calls me a red flag, then I'll call Dhoopar a hypocrite."

ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda Explains Why He Never Saw A Future With Shivangi Joshi

Physicality Remark Sparks Debate

The discussion became more serious when Akanksha said Dheeraj's wording could easily be misunderstood on a public platform. She told him, "If you're telling a girl on such a big platform that you're making me physically uncomfortable, then that's not right in any way. As if I'm making you physically uncomfortable, touching you in the wrong ways and stuff like that. You should be very clear on what you're putting across."

Dheeraj immediately clarified that he had not intended to imply any inappropriate behaviour. He responded, "I'm also clarifying this thing loudly here that I didn't mean that... It's not something that you're hitting on me or you're getting physical. I didn't mean that at all." Watching the exchange, Arjun Kapoor stepped in and remarked, "I think there's a misunderstanding here. I hope that you'll be able to resolve it yourselves."

ALSO READ | 'I Slit My Wrist': Harshad Chopda Shares Emotional Secret On Lock Upp 2 To Escape Elimination

Apology Ends The Disagreement

Later in the episode, Akanksha and Dheeraj spoke privately to settle the matter. Akanksha explained that she understood he was naturally shy but felt his choice of words had created an unnecessary misunderstanding. Dheeraj accepted his mistake and addressed the cameras, saying, "Guys, whatever happened, the red flag, she is the most green flag I wanted to say."

He then apologised directly to Akanksha, saying, "I'm sorry. I used the wrong words. I'm so sorry." Akanksha accepted the apology, and the conversation ended with the two sharing a hug and laughing together, signalling that the misunderstanding had been resolved. What began as a simple tagging task turned into one of the episode's most discussed moments, but Dheeraj and Akanksha ultimately chose to clear the confusion through an honest conversation, ending the episode on a positive note.

Frequently Asked Questions

How was the misunderstanding between Dheeraj and Akanksha resolved?

Later in the episode, Dheeraj apologized to Akanksha, admitting he had used the wrong words and expressed himself poorly. Akanksha accepted his apology, and they cleared the air, ending with a hug.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 19 Jul 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dheeraj Dhoopar Arjun Kapoor Akanksha Chamola Lock Upp Season 2 Lock Upp Latest Episode Red Flag Comment Dheeraj Apology Akanksha Chamola News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Says Akanksha Chamola's 'Physicality' Made Him Uncomfortable
Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Says Akanksha Chamola's 'Physicality' Made Him Uncomfortable
Celebrities
Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda Explains Why He Never Saw A Future With Shivangi Joshi
Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda Explains Why He Never Saw A Future With Shivangi Joshi
Celebrities
Quote Of The Day | Why Audrey Hepburn Believed Nothing Is Truly Impossible
Quote Of The Day | Why Audrey Hepburn Believed Nothing Is Truly Impossible
Celebrities
Yami Gautam On Winning Best Actress National Film Award For Article 370: 'Beginning Of A Greater Responsibility’
Yami Gautam On Winning Best Actress National Film Award For Article 370: 'Beginning Of A Greater Responsibility’
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: India Set For Historic Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 From Sriharikota
SPACE UPDATE: India’s Private Rocket Mission Marks Historic Leap As Vikram-1 Reaches New Frontier
LATEST UPDATE: Wangchuk Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar As Supporters Gather After Hospital Shift
Global Update: Iran-US Tensions Escalate As Tehran Claims Fresh Strikes On American Bases
BREAKING NEWS: Aamir Khan Reportedly Targeted, Security Review After Threat Claim
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget