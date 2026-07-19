Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Says Akanksha Chamola's 'Physicality' Made Him Uncomfortable

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dheeraj later apologized, admitting poor word choice; Akanksha accepted.

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 witnessed an awkward misunderstanding between Dheeraj Dhoopar and Akanksha Chamola during a task hosted by Arjun Kapoor. Contestants were asked to assign personality tags to one another, but Dheeraj's choice of calling Akanksha a "red flag" quickly sparked a disagreement. Matters escalated further when he explained that her "physicality" made him uncomfortable, prompting Akanksha to object strongly to the wording. While the conversation turned tense inside the jail, the two later sat down to clear the air, with Dheeraj apologising and admitting he had expressed himself poorly during the task.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's 'Red Flag' Comment

During the activity led by Arjun Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar was asked to assign a tag to Akanksha Chamola. He replied, "In a good way, I'll say red flag." When Akanksha questioned how that could be positive, Dheeraj explained that he often felt uncomfortable around her mannerisms and behaviour.

He said, "The way she behaves, I get a little uncomfortable. The way she is, the way she talks, the tone of everything, she takes everything very lightly. Which is not a bad thing... But I get uncomfortable. I get a little uncomfortable with her physicality." Akanksha immediately challenged the remark, pointing out that Dheeraj often danced with her and called her one of his closest friends.

Giving him a tag in return, she said, "If he calls me a red flag, then I'll call Dhoopar a hypocrite."

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Physicality Remark Sparks Debate

The discussion became more serious when Akanksha said Dheeraj's wording could easily be misunderstood on a public platform. She told him, "If you're telling a girl on such a big platform that you're making me physically uncomfortable, then that's not right in any way. As if I'm making you physically uncomfortable, touching you in the wrong ways and stuff like that. You should be very clear on what you're putting across."

Dheeraj immediately clarified that he had not intended to imply any inappropriate behaviour. He responded, "I'm also clarifying this thing loudly here that I didn't mean that... It's not something that you're hitting on me or you're getting physical. I didn't mean that at all." Watching the exchange, Arjun Kapoor stepped in and remarked, "I think there's a misunderstanding here. I hope that you'll be able to resolve it yourselves."

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Apology Ends The Disagreement

Later in the episode, Akanksha and Dheeraj spoke privately to settle the matter. Akanksha explained that she understood he was naturally shy but felt his choice of words had created an unnecessary misunderstanding. Dheeraj accepted his mistake and addressed the cameras, saying, "Guys, whatever happened, the red flag, she is the most green flag I wanted to say."

He then apologised directly to Akanksha, saying, "I'm sorry. I used the wrong words. I'm so sorry." Akanksha accepted the apology, and the conversation ended with the two sharing a hug and laughing together, signalling that the misunderstanding had been resolved. What began as a simple tagging task turned into one of the episode's most discussed moments, but Dheeraj and Akanksha ultimately chose to clear the confusion through an honest conversation, ending the episode on a positive note.