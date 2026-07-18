Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda Explains Why He Never Saw A Future With Shivangi Joshi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harshad Chopda explained why he could not date Shivangi Joshi.

He cited lifestyle differences, her entourage, and his responsibilities.

Shivangi Joshi later rejected couple speculation, feeling uncomfortable.

She expressed displeasure with contestant Shilpa's personal comments.

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 saw Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi become the centre of a candid conversation that quickly grabbed attention. During a chat with Shreya Kalra, Harshad was asked whether he liked Shivangi beyond friendship. His response led to an honest discussion about compatibility, lifestyle, and relationships. Later in the episode, Shivangi addressed the growing 'couple' speculation inside the jail and expressed her disappointment over comments made about her personal life. The conversations have now sparked fresh reactions among viewers following the reality show's evolving dynamics and contestant interactions inside the house.

Harshad Chopda On Shivangi Joshi

During a conversation with Shreya Kalra, Harshad Chopda was asked if he had romantic feelings for Shivangi Joshi. When Shreya asked, "Do you like her?", Harshad replied, "Who doesn't like her?" As Shreya clarified that she meant the kind of affection "that a boy does to a girl", Harshad explained why he never saw a future together.

He said, "Look, you have to imagine her in a certain family, in a certain kind of a set-up. I don't have that set up. I'm an actor, I'll never have that set-up." When Shreya suggested that money or age should not matter, Harshad disagreed and pointed to differences in lifestyle. He added, "At least, the lifestyle she needs and requires. You need someone who can buy without planning. I have certain responsibilities. I also have goals. I want to set up a system which will require a lot of money."

Harshad also claimed he had observed Shivangi closely while working with her and said, "I've worked with her for 3-4 months. I've seen her setup. She's a proper heroine, brother. You'll go crazy looking at her entourage. It's not a joke."

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Shivangi Joshi Rejects Couple Speculation

Later in the episode, Shivangi spoke to Harshad after learning that fellow contestant Shilpa had discussed her past relationship and their bond inside the house. Reacting to the rumours, Shivangi said, "These useless talks they're making, these couple angles they're trying to make... Exactly. They're trying to talk nonsense. There's nothing like that." She also admitted that she no longer felt comfortable interacting with Shilpa after the comments.

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Addressing the situation, Shivangi said, "Secondly, right now, I don't know how to be with Shilpa Ma'am. Because, honestly, I don't feel like talking to her right now." Questioning Shilpa's behaviour, she added, "You're so grown up. What have you learned after seeing everyone? If you're still doing this... In my eyes, that says a lot about you. Your character. And what kind of a person are you?"

Harshad attempted to explain his perspective, saying, "I just have a take," but Shivangi immediately responded, "Don't tell me you have a take in their case."

Lock Upp 2 Drama Intensifies

The latest exchange has added another layer to the relationships inside the Lock Upp 2 house. While Harshad maintained that his comments were based on practical differences, Shivangi made it clear that she does not appreciate personal assumptions or unnecessary speculation about her private life.

With emotions running high and equations constantly changing, the conversations between Harshad, Shivangi, and the other contestants are expected to remain one of the key talking points in the upcoming episodes of Lock Upp Season 2.