'I Slit My Wrist': Harshad Chopda Shares Emotional Secret On Lock Upp 2 To Escape Elimination

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harshad Chopda revealed past self-harm on Lock Upp.

Relationship ending at 22 led him to self-harm.

He sought hospital help, promising never to repeat.

Chopda urged valuing life, nothing warrants self-harm.

Harshad Chopda left viewers emotional after making an unexpected and deeply personal revelation on Lock Upp Season 2. While facing elimination, the actor chose to disclose a painful incident from his early twenties, revealing how the end of his first relationship pushed him to a point where he harmed himself. Looking back, he shared why that experience changed the way he values life.

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Harshad Chopda Reveals Painful Memory From His Early Twenties

Speaking about the incident, Harshad shared that he was only 22 or 23 years old when his nine-month-long relationship came to an end. Struggling to cope with the emotional pain, he admitted that he made a decision he has regretted ever since.

Recalling that difficult period, he said, "I didn't want to feel what I was feeling. I couldn't think straight...I slit my wrist. The scar's still there. Nothing happened after that. I woke up, I panicked. I'd already injured my leg, I could barely walk. The hospital was nearby."

He further talked about how he eventually managed to reach the hospital, where doctors and police attended to him.

Looking back on the incident, Harshad said, "I finally reached there. There were doctors and police. I pleaded with them, I begged them. I promised myself, I'll never hurt myself again."

Harshad revealed that he had only recently moved to Mumbai at the time and that it was his first-ever relationship. The emotional setback proved overwhelming, making it one of the darkest moments of his life.

During the conversation, host Farah Khan asked him how long he had kept the incident private. Responding honestly, Harshad said that no one had ever known about it, not even his father.

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'Nothing In Life Is Worth Self-Harming,' Says Harshad Chopda

Talking about the experience years later, the actor urged people to value themselves and never resort to self-harm, regardless of life's challenges.

He said, "I was stupid, I was foolish. And honestly, nothing in life is worth self-harming. I think it's important to value yourself and love yourself. There are so many beautiful things in life. Had I not survived that day. I'd not be here today."

By opening up about a deeply personal chapter that he had kept hidden for years, Harshad offered viewers an honest reflection on personal struggles, resilience and the importance of choosing life and healing. His emotional confession ultimately helped him secure his place in the competition. With Harshad safe from elimination, the spotlight now shifts to Yogesh Rawat and Sufi Motiwala, with one of them set to exit Lock Upp Season 2.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)