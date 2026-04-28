Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rihanna promoted Fenty Beauty in India, meeting influencers and performing Bharatanatyam.

She faced backlash for feeding a cow with a luxury calfskin bag.

Critics called her a hypocrite for using animal products.

Supporters defended her, questioning the basis of the criticism.

Rihanna has been making headlines since returning to India to promote her beauty brand Fenty Beauty in Mumbai. Several videos and photos from her India visit have been going viral on social media. The singer met several influencers, including Orhan Awatramani, and even attempted a few steps of the classical dance form Bharatanatyam with another influencer. The pop star also went viral for posing with a paparazzo, whom the Internet quickly dubbed the “lucky guy”. In another video, she appeared visibly irritated when a woman tried adjusting her earring.

The 38-year-old singer also met members of the Ambani family, who hosted the Barbadian singer and businesswoman during her visit. However, one photo that was initially praised by some soon attracted backlash from others.

Rihanna Faces Backlash Online

During her high-profile stay in India for a private event at the Ambani estate, Rihanna was seen feeding a cow outside the residence Antilia.

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Initially, the photo was shared by fans who praised the gesture as a respectful nod to Indian culture. However, the mood soon shifted when social media users began scrutinising the accessories the singer was carrying at the time.

The focus quickly turned to the handbag Rihanna was holding while feeding the cow.

According to reports, the singer was carrying a luxury Dior Crunchy bag valued at approximately Rs 4.3 lakh. Product listings indicate that the bag is primarily made from calfskin leather, with lambskin accents and calfskin lining.

Many even shared images of Rihanna offering food to a cow while holding a bag made from calfskin and called her “hypocrite”.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Netizens, as expected, wasted no time in sharing their views online. One social media user wrote, “Hope the cow does not recognise its hide.” Another commented, “Feed the cow, wear the cow.”

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A third commented, “As a founder, I hold back. As a human, I can’t ignore it. We worship in one place yet use products built on cruelty in another. Isn’t that mindless? Think. Align actions with values.”

Another sarcastically wrote, “Wtf?? That calf voluntarily donated its skin on purpose.”

A fifth comment read, “She’s feeding her next bag,” while another user remarked, “Irony died infinite deaths.”

While criticism was loud, several users also defended the singer.

One person argued, “Are you saying she shouldn’t feed the cow because she was holding a bag made of cowhide? If a cow lives its full life and dies naturally, is it acceptable to use parts of the body, like the skin, that are still usable?”

Another user added sarcastically, “You can’t wear ultra-premium accessories and expect them to be made from synthetic or polyester. Most luxury brands primarily use cow leather for belts, wallets and other accessories.”







