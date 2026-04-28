Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Irony Died Infinite Deaths’: Rihanna Faces Internet’s Ire For Feeding Cow While Carrying Calfskin Dior Bag

‘Irony Died Infinite Deaths’: Rihanna Faces Internet’s Ire For Feeding Cow While Carrying Calfskin Dior Bag

Rihanna, who was in India to promote her beauty brand, has been facing backlash for feeding a cow while carrying a calfskin Dior bag.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rihanna promoted Fenty Beauty in India, meeting influencers and performing Bharatanatyam.
  • She faced backlash for feeding a cow with a luxury calfskin bag.
  • Critics called her a hypocrite for using animal products.
  • Supporters defended her, questioning the basis of the criticism.

Rihanna has been making headlines since returning to India to promote her beauty brand Fenty Beauty in Mumbai. Several videos and photos from her India visit have been going viral on social media. The singer met several influencers, including Orhan Awatramani, and even attempted a few steps of the classical dance form Bharatanatyam with another influencer. The pop star also went viral for posing with a paparazzo, whom the Internet quickly dubbed the “lucky guy”. In another video, she appeared visibly irritated when a woman tried adjusting her earring.

The 38-year-old singer also met members of the Ambani family, who hosted the Barbadian singer and businesswoman during her visit. However, one photo that was initially praised by some soon attracted backlash from others.

Rihanna Faces Backlash Online

During her high-profile stay in India for a private event at the Ambani estate, Rihanna was seen feeding a cow outside the residence Antilia.

ALSO READ| Is Karan Aujla's 'I'm Bisexual' Tweet Real? Truth Behind Viral Post

Initially, the photo was shared by fans who praised the gesture as a respectful nod to Indian culture. However, the mood soon shifted when social media users began scrutinising the accessories the singer was carrying at the time.

The focus quickly turned to the handbag Rihanna was holding while feeding the cow.

According to reports, the singer was carrying a luxury Dior Crunchy bag valued at approximately Rs 4.3 lakh. Product listings indicate that the bag is primarily made from calfskin leather, with lambskin accents and calfskin lining.

Many even shared images of Rihanna offering food to a cow while holding a bag made from calfskin and called her “hypocrite”. 

How Did Social Media Users React?

Netizens, as expected, wasted no time in sharing their views online. One social media user wrote, “Hope the cow does not recognise its hide.” Another commented, “Feed the cow, wear the cow.”

ALSO READ| Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Juhi Bhatt, Shares Holiday Pics From Maasai Mara

A third commented, “As a founder, I hold back. As a human, I can’t ignore it. We worship in one place yet use products built on cruelty in another. Isn’t that mindless? Think. Align actions with values.”

Another sarcastically wrote, “Wtf?? That calf voluntarily donated its skin on purpose.”

A fifth comment read, “She’s feeding her next bag,” while another user remarked, “Irony died infinite deaths.”

While criticism was loud, several users also defended the singer.

One person argued, “Are you saying she shouldn’t feed the cow because she was holding a bag made of cowhide? If a cow lives its full life and dies naturally, is it acceptable to use parts of the body, like the skin, that are still usable?”

Another user added sarcastically, “You can’t wear ultra-premium accessories and expect them to be made from synthetic or polyester. Most luxury brands primarily use cow leather for belts, wallets and other accessories.”




Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Rihanna in India?

Rihanna was in India to promote her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, in Mumbai. She attended private events and met with influencers during her visit.

What caused backlash during Rihanna's visit to India?

Rihanna faced backlash after photos surfaced of her feeding a cow while carrying a luxury handbag made from calfskin leather, leading some to call her a hypocrite.

How did social media users react to Rihanna feeding a cow with a leather bag?

Reactions were mixed. Some criticized her for perceived hypocrisy, while others defended her by questioning the necessity of criticizing her fashion choices.

What was the value of the handbag Rihanna was carrying?

The luxury Dior Crunchy bag Rihanna was carrying was valued at approximately Rs 4.3 lakh. It was reportedly made from calfskin leather.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ambani Rihanna Dior
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Irony Died Infinite Deaths’: Rihanna Faces Internet’s Ire For Feeding Cow While Carrying Calfskin Dior Bag
‘Irony Died Infinite Deaths’: Rihanna Faces Internet’s Ire For Feeding Cow While Carrying Calfskin Dior Bag
Celebrities
After Nikki Sharma Split, Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Juhi Bhatt, Shares Holiday Pics From Maasai Mara
After Nikki Sharma Split, Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Juhi Bhatt, Shares Holiday Pics From Maasai Mara
Celebrities
Ranveer Singh Escorts Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone At Mumbai Airport | WATCH
Ranveer Singh Escorts Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone At Mumbai Airport | WATCH
Celebrities
ABP Exclusive | Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar Team Up For 8th Film After Bhooth Bangla; Promise ‘Something Entirely Comic’
ABP Exclusive | Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar Team Up For 8th Film After Bhooth Bangla; Promise ‘Something Entirely Comic’
Advertisement

Videos

Political Clash: BJP Defends “Encounter Specialist” IPS Officer
Assembly Protest: BJP Stages Demonstration Over Women’s Reservation Bill Rejection
Breaking Politics: Ajay Pal Sharma Video Sparks Major Election Row
Breaking Diplomacy: Abbas Araghchi Meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Strategic Pressure: Iran Uses Hormuz as Key Negotiation Weapon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget