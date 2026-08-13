Papon Meets Flood-Affected Families In Assam’s Sivasagar, Says Recovery May Take 2-3 Months

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Papon visited Sivasagar flood-hit villages, assessing situation and relief.

Relief efforts ongoing, but interior areas still lack supplies.

Papon warned recovery will be long, new challenges emerge.

He praised local volunteers for their tremendous ongoing relief work.

Popular Assamese singer Papon visited several flood-hit villages in the Nimaijan area of Sivasagar district, where he met affected residents and assessed the situation on the ground. During his visit, he also interacted with local volunteers who have been working for nearly three weeks to support families affected by the floods.

Papon Reviews Relief Work In Flood-Hit Villages

Papon said a team of around 60 to 70 people, including local volunteers, has been involved in relief operations. While aid has reached most affected families, he noted that some interior areas are still struggling to receive essential supplies. “You have seen the situation. We have a team that has been working for around 20 days. The local boys here have joined us, and around 60 to 70 people are working together,” Papon said.





He added that the needs of residents are changing as the situation develops, making it important to regularly assess which areas require immediate assistance. “Most people are getting relief now, but there are still some interior places where relief is not reaching. In some places, half of the people are getting relief while others are not. As time passes, the requirements of the people are also changing. We are assessing where and what is needed,” he said.

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Singer Warns Recovery Will Take Time

Papon said the immediate flood situation is only one part of the challenge, with affected communities likely to face a long recovery process. “I think it will take two to three months for the water to completely dry up. After that, these people will have to start from the beginning. Everyone should have patience now. Rebuilding a normal situation will take time,” he said.

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The singer also warned that fresh challenges could emerge in the coming weeks as residents begin rebuilding their homes and livelihoods. “New problems will arise as time passes. For this, people should have patience and spirit. This extreme situation will end,” Papon said.

Papon Praises Local Volunteers

Explaining his reason for visiting the affected region, Papon said he wanted to personally see how local volunteers were managing the relief efforts. He praised their continued work and said visits from people outside the affected communities could help boost morale.



“I have come to see how these boys are doing, and they are doing a tremendous job. People like us visit here to uplift their hope,” Papon said. His visit comes as flood-affected communities across Sivasagar continue to deal with the aftermath of the flooding. With water still affecting some interior areas, residents and volunteers remain engaged in relief work while preparing for the longer task of rebuilding.



