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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPapon Meets Flood-Affected Families In Assam’s Sivasagar, Says Recovery May Take 2-3 Months

Papon Meets Flood-Affected Families In Assam’s Sivasagar, Says Recovery May Take 2-3 Months

Assamese singer Papon visited flood-hit villages in Sivasagar’s Nimaijan area to assess relief efforts and meet affected residents. He praised local volunteers working for nearly three weeks and highlighted gaps in aid.

Written By : Ritu Raj Phukan |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Papon visited Sivasagar flood-hit villages, assessing situation and relief.
  • Relief efforts ongoing, but interior areas still lack supplies.
  • Papon warned recovery will be long, new challenges emerge.
  • He praised local volunteers for their tremendous ongoing relief work.

Popular Assamese singer Papon visited several flood-hit villages in the Nimaijan area of Sivasagar district, where he met affected residents and assessed the situation on the ground. During his visit, he also interacted with local volunteers who have been working for nearly three weeks to support families affected by the floods.

 Papon Reviews Relief Work In Flood-Hit Villages

Papon said a team of around 60 to 70 people, including local volunteers, has been involved in relief operations. While aid has reached most affected families, he noted that some interior areas are still struggling to receive essential supplies.  “You have seen the situation. We have a team that has been working for around 20 days. The local boys here have joined us, and around 60 to 70 people are working together,” Papon said. 


 
He added that the needs of residents are changing as the situation develops, making it important to regularly assess which areas require immediate assistance. “Most people are getting relief now, but there are still some interior places where relief is not reaching. In some places, half of the people are getting relief while others are not. As time passes, the requirements of the people are also changing. We are assessing where and what is needed,” he said.

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Singer Warns Recovery Will Take Time

Papon said the immediate flood situation is only one part of the challenge, with affected communities likely to face a long recovery process. “I think it will take two to three months for the water to completely dry up. After that, these people will have to start from the beginning. Everyone should have patience now. Rebuilding a normal situation will take time,” he said. 

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The singer also warned that fresh challenges could emerge in the coming weeks as residents begin rebuilding their homes and livelihoods. “New problems will arise as time passes. For this, people should have patience and spirit. This extreme situation will end,” Papon said.

Papon Praises Local Volunteers

Explaining his reason for visiting the affected region, Papon said he wanted to personally see how local volunteers were managing the relief efforts. He praised their continued work and said visits from people outside the affected communities could help boost morale. 
 
“I have come to see how these boys are doing, and they are doing a tremendous job. People like us visit here to uplift their hope,” Papon said. His visit comes as flood-affected communities across Sivasagar continue to deal with the aftermath of the flooding. With water still affecting some interior areas, residents and volunteers remain engaged in relief work while preparing for the longer task of rebuilding. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did singer Papon visit flood-affected areas in Sivasagar?

Papon visited to meet affected residents, assess the situation on the ground, and interact with local volunteers. He also wanted to praise their work and help uplift hope among those involved.

What did Papon observe about the distribution of relief supplies?

Papon observed that while most families are getting relief, some interior areas still struggle to receive essential supplies. He also noted that residents' needs are continually changing, requiring regular assessment.

How long does Papon expect the recovery process to take for flood-affected communities?

Papon predicts it will take two to three months for the water to completely dry up. He emphasized that rebuilding a normal situation will be a long process, requiring patience from affected communities.

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Floods Papon Assam Flood Relief Flood-Hit Villages Assamese Singer Papon Sivasagar Floods Nimaijan Flood Flood Relief Work Local Volunteers
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