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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBadshah's Mother-In-Law Shares Cryptic Posts As Separation Rumours With Isha Rikhi Grow

Badshah's Mother-In-Law Shares Cryptic Posts As Separation Rumours With Isha Rikhi Grow

Badshah's mother-in-law Poonam Rikhi shared cryptic posts about karma days after Isha Rikhi's emotional note sparked fresh speculation over the couple's marriage.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 07:35 AM (IST)

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi continue to remain at the centre of online discussion as fresh social media activity has reignited speculation about their marriage. A day after Isha shared an emotional note hinting at personal struggles, her mother, Poonam Rikhi, posted a series of cryptic messages about karma and justice. Although she did not mention anyone by name, the timing of the posts has prompted widespread conversation across social media.

ALSO READ: Karan Aujla's Wife Palak Supports Isha Rikhi Amid Split Rumours With Badshah, Says 'You Got This My Love'

Poonam Rikhi Shares Cryptic Posts About Karma

Poonam Rikhi took to her Instagram Stories to share two messages centred on karma. Neither post referred to Badshah or addressed the ongoing rumours directly, but they appeared shortly after Isha Rikhi spoke publicly about finding the courage to break her silence.

One of the Stories featured an image of a woman praying to Lord Shiva and it said, "Karma comes back around. If you make life difficult for someone, God will make your death difficult."

She later shared another post that read, "Karma never forgives; if you have made someone cry, tears are inevitable for you too. There is no judge greater than Karma; the ledger of Karma never lies. When the time comes, Karma delivers justice without bias. God might forgive you, but your Karma will never forgive you."

(Image Source: Instagram@poonamrikhi6)
(Image Source: Instagram@poonamrikhi6)

Isha Rikhi Opens Up About Fear And Silence

Earlier, Isha Rikhi shared a heartfelt note without revealing specific details about her personal life. In the post, she reflected on living with fear, remaining silent for a long period and eventually deciding to speak up.

She wrote, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do."

She further clarified that her silence should not have been misunderstood, adding, "Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Turns 36, Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post

Earlier Post Added To The Speculation

A few days before sharing the note, Isha posted a montage of photographs and videos featuring herself with Badshah, including moments from their wedding celebrations. The post carried a cryptic caption that quickly caught the attention of fans and fuelled speculation about the couple's relationship.

The caption read, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," followed by a heartbreak emoji and folded-hands emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Isha Rikhi ENtertainment News Poonam Rikhi
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