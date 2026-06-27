Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sohail Khan reportedly joins Prime Video's Alliance as wildcard.

His former wife, Seema Sajdeh, also rumored to enter show.

Kunal Kemmu hosts strategic reality series focusing on alliances.

Prime Video's latest reality series Alliance has just begun, but reports suggest the competition could soon witness one of the biggest twists. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the strategy-based show has already attracted attention for its unique format, and now actor-producer Sohail Khan is reportedly preparing to enter the game as its first wildcard contestant. Speculation is also growing that his former wife, Seema Sajdeh, could join the series, potentially adding another intriguing layer to the competition.

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Sohail Khan Reportedly Set To Join Alliance

An India Today report claims that the actor is likely to enter the house shortly, marking what would be his first appearance as a contestant on a reality television show.

A source told the publication, "Sohail has been on television, having judged reality shows. But this would be the first time he would be participating in one. While he did have his share of doubts, he was also excited to venture into unknown territory. He will enter the house either today or tomorrow and will be seen on the show sometime next week."

Seema Sajdeh Also Rumoured To Enter

The same report also suggests that Sohail Khan's former wife, Seema Sajdeh, could join Alliance as one of the contestants. If the reports prove accurate, viewers may get to see the former couple sharing the same reality show environment.

The source further stated, “Interestingly, it's also been rumoured that Sohail Khan's former wife, Seema Sajdeh, will also be one of the contestants. It would be interesting to see the equation between the former partners when they are put in the safe room, with multiple cameras following their every move.”

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About Alliance

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance revolves around strategy, trust and shifting loyalties. The series begins with 16 contestants who enter the game alongside people they already share strong personal bonds with.

Participants are divided into four groups, Kings, Warriors, Legends and Hunters. Their progress depends on rankings, points and strategic decisions, while those who fall behind risk elimination. Adding another twist, every elimination introduces new wildcard entrants, ensuring alliances continue to evolve throughout the competition.

The current contestant lineup includes Ravi Kishan and daughter Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinappa, Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) with Sabby Suri, and Delbar Arya alongside Armaan Khera.