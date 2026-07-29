PoK Violence Escalates: 24 Protesters Killed In 48 Hours As Firing Grips Mirpur, Rawalakot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani forces killed 24 civilians in PoK recently.

Mirpur protesters faced firing; families denied hospital access.

Rawalakot faced heavy firing; forces fortified civilian roads.

Ongoing large march of 250,000 continues toward Muzaffarabad.

Widespread violence and intense firing by Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) forces continue to grip Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Over the last 48 hours, at least 24 unarmed civilians have lost their lives in fresh firing incidents across Mirpur and Rawalakot, pushing the overall death toll since June 7 to 98.

Unprovoked Firing on Marchers in Mirpur

The fresh wave of violence broke out when a group of 40 to 50 protesters on motorcycles was heading toward Rawalakot as part of a larger march toward Muzaffarabad. As the group reached the Mirpur market area, Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened indiscriminate fire without warning. Demonstrators abandoned their vehicles and fled for safety, but firing continued. Three protesters were killed on the spot, and eight suffered critical injuries. Later in the evening, a second round of firing by Rangers and FC personnel claimed two more lives in Mirpur.

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Hospital Siege and Denial of Family Access

Victims' bodies have been placed at the District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital in Mirpur. Authorities have barred family members from claiming the bodies or visiting the injured. Security forces reportedly fired shots outside the hospital premises to disperse gathering relatives.

In Rawalakot, where Pakistani Rangers have taken control of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), protesters were forced to treat their injured in makeshift facilities at the local Eidgah ground.

Mounting Casualty Count in Rawalakot

The death toll in Rawalakot reached 19 following continuous firing since yesterday evening. Protesters gathered at key junctions including Chinar Chowk while Shaheed Chowk came under heavy fire from Rangers stationed on nearby rooftops and surrounding hills. Despite the heavy casualties, demonstrators refused to retreat. Following news of the shootings, residents from Khoi Ratta joined a mass movement of over 250,000 people currently marching toward Muzaffarabad.

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War-Zone Fortifications on Civilian Roads

Footage recorded by protesters reveals that Pakistani security forces have dug deep trenches across roads in Rawalakot, erecting sandbag bunkers and soil barricades typically used in military combat zones. The ongoing violence across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has resulted in 24 civilian deaths within the last 48 hours alone, comprising 19 casualties in Rawalakot and 5 in Mirpur, where 18 more people remain critically injured. This surge in casualties brings the total death toll across major flashpoints including Chinar Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, Mirpur, and Rawalakot to 98 since June 7, even as an estimated 250,000 marchers continue their push toward Muzaffarabad.