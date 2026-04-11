Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister threatened comedian Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde remarks.

Kamra cited Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy in his defence.

Kamra refused to apologize, citing artist freedom concerns.

Controversy began with Kamra calling Shinde a 'traitor'.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has once again found himself at the centre of a political storm. Reacting to remarks made by Maharashtra's transport minister, Pratap Sarnaik, Kamra delivered a poined reply that has quickly gone viral, reigniting debates around satire, power, and free speech.

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The Remark That Triggered Kamra's Response

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Comedian Kunal Kamra, Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "Kunal Kamra, whatever he says, a breach of privilege motion has been referred to a committee by the members of the Legislative Assembly, and he is giving his statement through that committee. But if his… pic.twitter.com/J7aMyMMVvM — IANS (@ians_india) April 10, 2026

The controversy escalated after Sarnaik weighed in on Kamra’s ongoing privilege motion case, issuing a veiled warning tied to his comments on Eknath Shinde.

"Kunal Kamra, whatever he says, a breach of privilege motion has been referred to a committee by the members of the Legislative Assembly, and he is giving his statement through that committee. But if his business is to sing songs about Eknath Shinde in a different way, then he should also understand the aggressive approach of Shiv Sainiks, as seen in the past. He should understand how Shiv Sainiks work, and he can learn about it if he wants...''

The statement quickly drew attention, setting the stage for Kamra’s now widely shared rebuttal.

Kunal Kamra's Viral Reply

Once you get free from threatening Artists, take some time out & read this… https://t.co/wdz0M7k1H3 pic.twitter.com/SnyZ4p7Zl9 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 11, 2026

Without mincing words, Kamra responded, "Once you get free from threatening Artists, take some time out & read this…"

Along with the post he attached an image, reflecting on the larger issue of political satire and freedom of expression. Kamra argued that satire has historically played a crucial role in political discourse, pointing to the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, who himself built a reputation on sharp, fearless commentary.

He said, "Balasaheb Thackeray, in a career as a political cartoonist that spanned several decades and political regimes, has lampooned and ridiculed many figures of authority, including sitting Prime Ministers. Political satire has been the foundation of the very political ideology that Mr. Shinde claims to be the true successor of."

He further suggested that the use of legislative privilege against artists raises serious concerns about the balance between power and individual liberty in a modern democracy. The post struck a chord online, with many viewing it as a broader critique rather than a personal defence.

'No Remorse, No Apology'

Respected sir maybe there was a communication issue but the way I remmeber the last 3 questions of my cross examination this evening -

Do you feel remorse - No

Are you sorry about what you said- No

If you tender an unconditional apology this matter will be looked at differently… https://t.co/mrXP94WcCd — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 9, 2026

Even as the matter reached the Maharashtra legislature’s privileges committee, Kamra remained defiant. Refusing to back down, he made his stance crystal clear after the hearing:

“The way I remember the last three questions of my cross-examination this evening - Do you feel remorse? No. Are you sorry about what you said? No. If you tender an unconditional apology, this matter will be looked at differently - No, I can't, as the apology would not be sincere. Also, it would set a terrible precedent for other artists and their freedom".

His refusal to apologise, despite being offered a potential reprieve, has only intensified the spotlight on the issue.

What Led To The Controversy

The row traces back to a performance at the Habitat Comedy Club last year, where Kamra referred to Shinde as a “traitor” during a satirical act. The remark, delivered through a parody format, sparked outrage among supporters, eventually leading to vandalism at the venue.

A complaint later triggered a breach of privilege notice, prompting the formation of a committee to examine the matter. According to officials, multiple questions were posed during the proceedings, touching upon both constitutional provisions and the powers held by such committees.