Kushal Tandon-Shreya Kalra DM Controversy: Rishabh Jaiswal Reveals Who Texted First
Rishabh Jaiswal has addressed the controversy surrounding Shreya Kalra and Kushal Tandon’s alleged Instagram exchange. Claiming he checked Shreya’s DMs, Rishabh said the first message came from her side and dismissed the need to share private screenshots.
Kushal Tandon has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after former Splitsvilla contestant Kashish Kapoor claimed that Shreya Kalra claimed on Lockupp Season 2 about his alleged interaction with actress and influencer. Kashish said that Kushal had contacted Shreya while he was dating Shivangi Joshi and both were working on the same show, as said by Shreya on Lockupp. Kushal, however, disputed the version and maintained that Shreya had messaged him first. Amid the renewed discussion, Shreya’s boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal has now addressed the matter in an Instagram video. Rishabh said he checked Shreya’s Instagram DMs and claimed the first message in the conversation came from her side, while also explaining why he would not publicly share screenshots.