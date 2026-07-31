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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKushal Tandon-Shreya Kalra DM Controversy: Rishabh Jaiswal Reveals Who Texted First

Kushal Tandon-Shreya Kalra DM Controversy: Rishabh Jaiswal Reveals Who Texted First

Rishabh Jaiswal has addressed the controversy surrounding Shreya Kalra and Kushal Tandon’s alleged Instagram exchange. Claiming he checked Shreya’s DMs, Rishabh said the first message came from her side and dismissed the need to share private screenshots.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 03:08 PM (IST)

Kushal Tandon has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after former Splitsvilla contestant Kashish Kapoor claimed that Shreya Kalra claimed on Lockupp Season 2 about his alleged interaction with actress and influencer. Kashish said that Kushal had contacted Shreya while he was dating Shivangi Joshi and both were working on the same show, as said by Shreya on Lockupp. Kushal, however, disputed the version and maintained that Shreya had messaged him first. Amid the renewed discussion, Shreya’s boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal has now addressed the matter in an Instagram video. Rishabh said he checked Shreya’s Instagram DMs and claimed the first message in the conversation came from her side, while also explaining why he would not publicly share screenshots.

Kashish Kapoor Raises Shreya-Kushal DM Claim

The controversy began after Kashish Kapoor spoke to Kushal Tandon and said that Shreya Kalra discussed on the reality show Lock Upp about events from the period when Kushal was dating Shivangi Joshi. According to Shreya, Kushal and Shivangi were together while working on a show when he allegedly reached out to Shreya through Instagram. Kashish also referred to Shreya’s appearance in one episode of Kushal’s show and claimed there was an exchange between the two.

 
 
 
 
 
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She further alleged that Shivangi questioned Shreya after noticing the interaction and that the matter later became part of discussions surrounding Kushal and Shivangi’s relationship. Kashish also brought up a promotional video featuring Shreya. According to her account, Shreya had expected a more substantial appearance but ultimately appeared briefly in the promo. Kashish claimed that Shreya then contacted Kushal about the project.

Kushal Tandon Denies Sending The First DM

Responding to the claim, Kushal said that he did not approach Shreya first and insisted that she had contacted him. Kushal said, "Of course, man. Why would I have? I don't DM girls. But it was said that you text. I have too much ego in myself to DM any girl. No, but I only DM foreigners, the models."

While discussing the exchange, Kushal also explained that Shreya had contacted him regarding the promotional project. He said she expressed interest in working with him, after which he gave his opinion about the role she had been offered. Kushal added that he had no reason to privately approach her and suggested that the conversation had been presented differently from what actually happened.

He also said, "Ab dekho baatein toh meri bahut hoti hain, toh baatein toh hoti rehni chahiye. Ab asli kya hai toh usko mere ko pata nahi hai. So she texted."

ALSO READ | 'Maza Aa gaya': Gauahar Khan Reacts To Ex-Boyfriend Kushal Tandon Kissing Husband Zaid Darbar On Alliance

Rishabh Jaiswal Checks Shreya’s Instagram DMs

As the discussion around Shreya Kalra and Kushal Tandon resurfaced, Shreya’s boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal addressed the matter in an Instagram video. He said he had access to Shreya’s profile through the person managing her account and, out of curiosity, checked her Instagram messages.

 
 
 
 
 
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Rishabh claimed that he opened Shreya’s conversation with Kushal and found that Kushal had sent the first message. According to him, the initial message had come from Kushal's side. He said, "I am not sure, Shreya... I don't even know what she has said. But the issue is that I have Shreya's profile with me at the moment because the person managing her profile has given it to me. So, out of curiosity, I opened Kushal Tandon's DM, and guess what? She didn't DM first."

ALSO READ | Sambhavna Seth Claims House Help’s Sister Was ‘Confined’, ‘Mistreated’ By Employers In Mumbai

Rishabh further explained that he had no intention of sharing screenshots of their private conversation just to prove his point. He added, "But I find it very cheap. You know, showing someone's conversation and text screenshots is something that I don't want to do. Just for clarity, I am telling you, I went into Shreya's profile, checked the DMs, and the first message came from her side."

The contrasting accounts from Kashish Kapoor, Kushal Tandon and Rishabh Jaiswal have now brought renewed attention to the alleged Instagram exchange. 

 

 

 
 
 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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Kushal Tandon Shreya Kalra Rishabh Jaiswal Kashish Kapoor Shreya Kalra DMs Kushal Tandon Controversy Rishabh Jaiswal Reaction
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