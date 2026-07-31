Kushal Tandon-Shreya Kalra DM Controversy: Rishabh Jaiswal Reveals Who Texted First

Kashish Kapoor Raises Shreya-Kushal DM Claim

The controversy began after Kashish Kapoor spoke to Kushal Tandon and said that Shreya Kalra discussed on the reality show Lock Upp about events from the period when Kushal was dating Shivangi Joshi. According to Shreya, Kushal and Shivangi were together while working on a show when he allegedly reached out to Shreya through Instagram. Kashish also referred to Shreya’s appearance in one episode of Kushal’s show and claimed there was an exchange between the two.

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She further alleged that Shivangi questioned Shreya after noticing the interaction and that the matter later became part of discussions surrounding Kushal and Shivangi’s relationship. Kashish also brought up a promotional video featuring Shreya. According to her account, Shreya had expected a more substantial appearance but ultimately appeared briefly in the promo. Kashish claimed that Shreya then contacted Kushal about the project.

Kushal Tandon Denies Sending The First DM

Responding to the claim, Kushal said that he did not approach Shreya first and insisted that she had contacted him. Kushal said, "Of course, man. Why would I have? I don't DM girls. But it was said that you text. I have too much ego in myself to DM any girl. No, but I only DM foreigners, the models."

While discussing the exchange, Kushal also explained that Shreya had contacted him regarding the promotional project. He said she expressed interest in working with him, after which he gave his opinion about the role she had been offered. Kushal added that he had no reason to privately approach her and suggested that the conversation had been presented differently from what actually happened.

He also said, "Ab dekho baatein toh meri bahut hoti hain, toh baatein toh hoti rehni chahiye. Ab asli kya hai toh usko mere ko pata nahi hai. So she texted."

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