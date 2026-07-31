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English NewsNewsIndia'Aap BJP Ke Ho Kya?': Rahul Gandhi's Reply To Question On Injured Delhi Police

'Aap BJP Ke Ho Kya?': Rahul Gandhi's Reply To Question On Injured Delhi Police

The families of the injured police personnel had addressed the media earlier in the day, seeking justice for those who were hurt during the protest.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi questioned reporter's query on police families.
  • Injured police families sought justice, claiming suffering overlooked.
  • Gandhi previously sought Supreme Court-monitored probe into police action.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday responded with, "Aap BJP ke ho kya?" ("Are you from the BJP?"), when asked about a press conference organised by the families of Delhi Police personnel injured during the student protest at Jantar Mantar earlier this month.

The families of the injured police personnel had addressed the media earlier in the day, seeking justice for those who were hurt during the protest.

Families Of Injured Police Personnel Seek Justice

Calling for justice for the injured police personnel, family members said several officers are still undergoing medical treatment.

They also alleged that the suffering of police personnel and their families had been overlooked amid allegations of police excesses against students.

The daughter of an injured Delhi Police sub-inspector alleged that her father was attacked by a mob during the protest.

She claimed that her father was "pulled by a rowdy mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar" and remained unconscious in hospital for nearly four hours.

Another relative said those responsible for the violence should be punished, while genuine students should be released after verification of their records.

ALSO READ: Fadnavis Urges Mandatory Evacuation Of Unsafe Buildings After Bhiwandi Collapse Kills Nine

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Supreme Court-Monitored Probe

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi called for an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the police action against student protesters.

He demanded a fair probe into the alleged use of force during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"Students deserve justice. An independent SC-monitored high-powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," he said on X.

He also shared a video that allegedly showed clashes between protesters and the police during the demonstration.

The footage appears to show police personnel lathi-charging protesters. It also appears to show a man in civilian clothes forcefully throwing a student protester carrying the Indian flag onto the road during the police action.

Political Row Intensifies

The political confrontation over the student protests continued on Friday.

BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur moved a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi over remarks he made in the Lok Sabha on July 29.

Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the party would also move a privilege motion against Union Minister Jitendra Singh, alleging that he had "misled the House" by claiming that no firing had taken place during the protest.

ALSO READ: Congress MP KC Venugopal Moves Privilege Motion Against MoS Jitendra Singh Over 'No Firing' Remark

Before You Go

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the families of injured Delhi Police personnel address the media?

The families sought justice for those injured during the student protest at Jantar Mantar. They claimed several officers are still undergoing medical treatment and their suffering has been overlooked.

What allegations were made by the families of the injured police personnel?

They alleged their suffering was overlooked amid claims of police excesses against students. A sub-inspector's daughter claimed her father was attacked by a mob and almost lynched.

What did Rahul Gandhi propose regarding the investigation into the protest?

Rahul Gandhi called for an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee. He demanded a fair probe into the alleged use of force during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar.

How did Rahul Gandhi respond when asked about the families of injured police personnel?

When asked about the press conference organised by the injured police personnel's families, Rahul Gandhi responded with,

How has the political confrontation over the student protests intensified?

BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur moved a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi. Congress MP KC Venugopal plans a privilege motion against Union Minister Jitendra Singh for allegedly misleading the House.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Delhi POlice : Rahul Gandhi Injured Delhi Police
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