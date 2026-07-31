'Aap BJP Ke Ho Kya?': Rahul Gandhi's Reply To Question On Injured Delhi Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi questioned reporter's query on police families.

Injured police families sought justice, claiming suffering overlooked.

Gandhi previously sought Supreme Court-monitored probe into police action.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday responded with, "Aap BJP ke ho kya?" ("Are you from the BJP?"), when asked about a press conference organised by the families of Delhi Police personnel injured during the student protest at Jantar Mantar earlier this month.

The families of the injured police personnel had addressed the media earlier in the day, seeking justice for those who were hurt during the protest.

Families Of Injured Police Personnel Seek Justice

Calling for justice for the injured police personnel, family members said several officers are still undergoing medical treatment.

They also alleged that the suffering of police personnel and their families had been overlooked amid allegations of police excesses against students.

The daughter of an injured Delhi Police sub-inspector alleged that her father was attacked by a mob during the protest.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Aap BJP ke ho kya," says Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi after being asked about a press conference by family members of Delhi Police personnel injured during the students' protest pic.twitter.com/JdtL2nddpT — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

She claimed that her father was "pulled by a rowdy mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar" and remained unconscious in hospital for nearly four hours.

Another relative said those responsible for the violence should be punished, while genuine students should be released after verification of their records.

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Rahul Gandhi Seeks Supreme Court-Monitored Probe

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi called for an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the police action against student protesters.

He demanded a fair probe into the alleged use of force during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"Students deserve justice. An independent SC-monitored high-powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," he said on X.

He also shared a video that allegedly showed clashes between protesters and the police during the demonstration.

The footage appears to show police personnel lathi-charging protesters. It also appears to show a man in civilian clothes forcefully throwing a student protester carrying the Indian flag onto the road during the police action.

Political Row Intensifies

The political confrontation over the student protests continued on Friday.

BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur moved a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi over remarks he made in the Lok Sabha on July 29.

Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the party would also move a privilege motion against Union Minister Jitendra Singh, alleging that he had "misled the House" by claiming that no firing had taken place during the protest.

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