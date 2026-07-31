Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau shared affectionate Saint-Tropez beach day.

Their romance first surfaced in Montreal during July 2025.

Couple made several public appearances, cementing their public relationship.

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have taken their romance to the French Riviera, where the couple was spotted enjoying a relaxed beach day in Saint-Tropez on July 29. The pair were photographed sharing a kiss in the sea, having drinks and cuddling on beach loungers at the famed Club 55 on Pampelonne Beach. Their latest outing comes roughly a year after they were first linked in Montreal in July 2025. The couple, who have since made several public appearances together, appeared at ease during their latest getaway, adding another public chapter to their much-discussed relationship.

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Pack On PDA

Perry and Trudeau were photographed enjoying an affectionate afternoon at Club 55, one of the best-known beach clubs on the French Riviera. The singer, 41, opted for a brown two-piece look and carried a straw tote, while Trudeau, 54, wore olive-green swim shorts. Both wore sunglasses as they relaxed by the water.

Nobody saw this version of Justin Trudeau coming 😭 pic.twitter.com/TUeSarlATA — Unhinged (@unhingedfeed) July 31, 2026

The couple later headed into the Mediterranean, where they were seen swimming and sharing a kiss. They were also photographed holding drinks that appeared to be mini champagne bottles, before returning to the beach and sitting together on shaded loungers.

Romance Began With Montreal Dinner

Perry and Trudeau were first linked in July 2025 after being spotted having dinner together in Montreal. Their romance attracted considerable attention because of their very different public profiles, but the two continued seeing each other and eventually appeared together more openly.

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By October 2025, they had publicly stepped out together at a Crazy Horse Paris cabaret show. A source told PEOPLE at the time, “This relationship is already fairly serious and definitely moving in that direction,” adding, “They are very much a couple and have been seeing each other as often as possible.”

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Since then, Perry and Trudeau have been photographed together at events including Coachella, the World Economic Forum in Davos and the Tribeca Film Festival. In June 2026, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Festival.

Perry And Trudeau’s Past Relationships

Perry's latest romance comes after her split from actor Orlando Bloom. The former couple, who share daughter Daisy Dove, confirmed in 2025 that they were shifting their relationship towards co-parenting, saying their daughter’s upbringing remained their shared priority.

Trudeau, meanwhile, separated from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

For Perry and Trudeau, the Saint-Tropez trip marks another public milestone in a relationship that began unexpectedly and has steadily become more visible. Their latest photographs suggest the two are continuing to enjoy their time together while navigating demanding careers and life in the public eye.